Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan share rare family pictures with Taimur and Jeh from Diwali 2026

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Diwali 2026 with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media, offering fans a glimpse of their family celebration. Along with their festive outfits, Kareena’s traditional look caught attention for its connection to Saif’s royal family history.

Kareena and Saif celebrate Diwali with Taimur and Jeh

One of the pictures showed Kareena and Saif posing together against a backdrop decorated with flowers and festive elements. Another photograph featured the couple with their two sons.

Saif chose an all black traditional outfit with matching footwear, while Kareena wore a beige toned festive ensemble with detailed embellishments. She completed her look with statement jewellery and a matching turban. Taimur wore an orange kurta with white pyjamas, while younger brother Jeh was dressed in a bright red kurta paired with white pyjamas.

Sharing the family pictures, Kareena kept her caption short and wrote, “Diwali 2026″.

Kareena’s outfit features royal family heirlooms

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, who put together Kareena’s look, shared details about the outfit and its accessories. According to Rhea, the ensemble combined contemporary fashion with traditional pieces from Saif Ali Khan’s family.

Kareena wore a pure chandi kaftan and turban designed by Punit Balana. The look was accessorised with a 200-year-old kalgi associated with the Nawab of Bhopal. She also wore a 30-carat emerald belonging to the Begum of Bhopal. The emerald was carved with Ayat-ul-Kursi.

Rhea further explained that the jewellery came from Saif’s family. His grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal, giving the accessories a special historical connection.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan With Their Sons Taimur And Jeh_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Kareena attends Diwali lunch with the Kapoor family

Before sharing pictures from her celebrations with Saif and their sons, Kareena was also spotted at a Diwali lunch with her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and sister Karisma Kapoor.

For the family gathering, the actress wore a green traditional outfit with a red dupatta and completed her look with sindoor.