Katrina Kaif’s mint anarkali and Vicky Kaushal’s white kurta make a perfect festive style statement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a stylish appearance at the Ambani residence in Mumbai as they joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The couple arrived in traditional ethnic outfits and posed for photographers, drawing attention with their simple yet elegant festive fashion choices.

Katrina looked graceful in a mint-coloured anarkali suit that featured a soft, shimmering pastel-green tone. She paired the outfit with a heavily embroidered dupatta that added colour and detail to the overall look. The dupatta stood out with its intricate embroidery, embellishments and vibrant shades, creating a striking contrast with the understated anarkali kurta.

To complete her festive appearance, Katrina chose a statement jewellery set featuring a polki necklace and matching ornate earrings. She also wore a bright red bindi, which added a traditional touch to her look. The actress kept her hairstyle and makeup relatively simple, allowing her outfit and jewellery to remain the main focus.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, opted for a classic all-white ethnic look. He wore an embroidered kurta with flared trousers, creating a clean and sophisticated appearance. His outfit offered a minimal approach to festive dressing while still maintaining a traditional appeal.

The couple’s appearance came as grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continued at Antilia, the Ambani family’s residence in Mumbai. The event has been attended by several well-known Bollywood personalities, making it one of the most closely followed celebrity gatherings during the festival.

The star-studded guest list includes Rekha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Kriti Sanon, among others.

Katrina and Vicky’s coordinated appearance highlighted how traditional clothing can be styled in a balanced way, combining festive details with a comfortable and understated overall look.