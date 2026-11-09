Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal son Vihaan’s face for the first time in special Diwali post

Diwali became an extra special occasion for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal this year as the couple shared a family picture featuring their son, Vihaan Kaushal. The photograph gave fans their first clear glimpse of the little one’s face. The couple had kept Vihaan away from the public eye since his birth, making this picture a special moment for their followers.

The post was also shared at a meaningful time, as Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7, just a day before Diwali. In the picture, Katrina and Vicky can be seen holding their son close while looking at him lovingly. Vihaan looks adorable in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a small yellow vest. Katrina chose a yellow traditional outfit for the occasion, while Vicky wore an ivory kurta-pyjama.

Sharing the photograph on social media, the couple wrote, “Our brightest Diwali yet…Wishing everyone love, light and happiness.- Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other celebrities react

The family picture soon received several comments from members of the film industry. Alia Bhatt reacted with, “Ufffffffffffff,” followed by red heart emojis. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh my heart ! God bless! Love and light.” Arjun Kapoor commented, “Ladooooooo”, while Karan Johar wrote, “Such a cutie!!!!!! Happy Birthday Vihaan”.

Ananya Panday reacted with, “Oh my god !!!” along with heart-eyed emojis. Mrunal Thakur commented, “Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting happy Diwali munchkin,” while Kiara Advani shared red heart emojis. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Oh my god! Happy Diwali beautiful people,” as Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and several others showered the family with love.

Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, also shared an emotional message for his grandson. He wrote, “My Pota (grandson) is my jaan. May God’s blessings be always with my Puttars. Vihaan has brought so happiness in our lives. Rab da shukar te Rab di meher.”

Katrina and Vicky’s journey as parents

Katrina and Vicky announced the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025. In January 2026, they revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal, through a social media post showing his tiny hand held between theirs.

The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then, they have largely kept their personal life private. Their latest Diwali photograph marks the first time they have shared a clear glimpse of Vihaan’s face with fans.