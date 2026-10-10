Katrina Kaif marked an anniversary for her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in the UK with an intimate event in London on October 8. Hosted at Space NK, the celebration featured product displays and floral decorations, with the actress spending time interacting with attendees. Along with marking the brand’s progress in the British market, Kaif spoke about the importance of self confidence at a time when social media can influence how people feel about themselves.

Katrina Kaif talks about self confidence and social media pressure

During the event, Kaif encouraged people to believe in themselves and become their own biggest cheerleaders. Her message focused on building self confidence rather than allowing outside opinions to shape how people see themselves. The subject has also drawn attention amid recent online discussions about the actress and postpartum chatter.

Social media often creates pressure around appearance, lifestyle and personal milestones. Kaif’s comments brought the focus back to the importance of valuing oneself instead of constantly comparing one’s life with what appears online.

Kay Beauty marks its UK journey at Space NK

The London gathering also marked a milestone for Kay Beauty in the UK. Launched in 2025, the brand became the first Indian founded makeup line at Space NK, a beauty retailer known for its range of makeup and skincare products.

The anniversary event brought together product displays and floral arrangements in an intimate setting. Kaif interacted with guests as the brand marked its presence in the UK market. The occasion also drew attention from fans, with many praising the brand’s focus on inclusivity and the actress’s approachable public image.

Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand expands its reach

Kay Beauty was founded by Katrina Kaif with an emphasis on makeup and self expression. Its presence at Space NK represents a step in reaching customers beyond India and introducing the brand to a wider international audience.

The London anniversary celebration combined a brand milestone with a broader conversation about self confidence. While the event highlighted Kay Beauty’s UK journey, Kaif’s message also addressed a subject that resonates with people navigating public expectations and the pressures of social media.