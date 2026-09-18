Katrina Kaif opens up about post pregnancy skin changes and what looking your best means now

Katrina Kaif has opened up about the changes she experienced after becoming a mother and how pregnancy has changed the way she looks at skincare, body care and beauty. The actor, who welcomed her son Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, recently made a rare public appearance during Ganpati celebrations. Photos from the occasion led to several social media users commenting on her appearance and comparing her before and after pregnancy pictures.

The comments focused on her postpartum weight gain and appearance, drawing criticism from several people in the industry. Actors including Ali Zafar, Sonarika Bhadoria and Shivaleeka Oberoi came out in support of Katrina and criticised the “cruel” remarks made about her.

Amid the discussion, Katrina spoke about her experience with pregnancy and skincare in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. She explained that her skin became more sensitive after pregnancy and that finding suitable products took some time.

“Post-pregnancy, my skin became even more sensitive, so it was a really tricky time because I had to understand what products were working for me. I found myself looking for products that felt soothing, calming and restorative.”

Katrina also explained how her understanding of beauty has changed since the beginning of her modelling and acting career. She said that the industry exposed her to several ideas about how women were expected to look, but her priorities have changed over the years.

“When I started out early through my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole,” she said.

She further spoke about the everyday habits that help her feel healthy and comfortable. Katrina said, “A healthy diet, keeping the inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free daily hour of your morning and getting natural light first thing in the morning. It all makes a huge difference to how I feel, and ultimately how my skin behaves. I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside.”

Beyond her work in films and Kay Beauty, Katrina said spending time with family and friends helps her reconnect with herself. She added, “Having downtime with your family and friends always helps you find your centre. For me, I have to discipline myself to switch off sometimes.”

She concluded, “It’s ingrained in me to constantly be working and creating something, whether with films or with Kay Beauty, so learning to have moments where you disconnect is important to recharge and reset. In today’s fast-paced world, where there is limitless information and entertainment available through digital mediums, creating moments of stillness and quiet for the mind to be calm is important.