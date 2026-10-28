Katrina Kaif has opened up about how her husband, Vicky Kaushal, has embraced fatherhood after welcoming their son, Vihaan. The actress praised Vicky for making time for his family despite his demanding work schedule. She also spoke about how becoming parents has changed their daily routine and temporarily pushed their romantic outings into the background.

Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal as a father

In an interview with Vogue India, Katrina shared that Vicky makes an effort to give his full attention to her and Vihaan, even after spending long hours at work.

She said, “As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day. Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again.”

Katrina also praised Vicky as a husband, describing him as someone who understands her and gives her the freedom to be herself.

She said, “Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes.”

Vicky Kaushal shares how fatherhood has changed him

Earlier this month, Vicky also spoke about becoming a father during a conversation shared on the YouTube channel of Harit Zaveri Jewellers.

The actor explained that fatherhood has brought emotional changes that are difficult to describe. He now finds happiness in small everyday moments with his son.

He said, “Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that,”

Vicky also shared that spending time with Katrina and Vihaan sometimes makes him wish he could freeze those moments.

According to the actor, becoming a parent has made him more sensitive and aware of his responsibilities. Both Katrina and Vicky’s comments reflect how their priorities have changed as they adjust to life with their son.