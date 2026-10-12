Kiara Advani has shared a glimpse of her family vacation with husband Sidharth Malhotra and their daughter Saraayah. The actor posted a series of pictures from the getaway on social media, offering fans a look at their time together. The photos were shared days after the couple announced that they are expecting their second child.

Kiara’s vacation album offers a glimpse of family time

The holiday album features Kiara enjoying a sunny day by the pool, followed by a picture of the family’s footprints on a sandy beach. Another photograph shows her posing for a mirror selfie with Sidharth, while a separate frame captures her relaxing beside a lake with mountains in the background.

One of the more personal moments in the album is a glimpse of Saraayah during the family’s beach outing. Kiara shared a picture of her daughter’s tiny feet but kept her face away from the camera. The actor kept the caption simple, writing, “Gratitude.”

Couple recently announced their second pregnancy

Earlier this week, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared an Instagram picture showing their hands holding a pair of knitted baby booties alongside their daughter Saraayah.

The announcement came with the caption, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

The latest vacation pictures offer another glimpse into the couple’s family life following the news. However, the actors have not shared further details about the pregnancy.

Kiara and Sidharth’s relationship

Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace. The two reportedly grew close while working together on Shershaah, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. They kept their relationship private during the film’s shoot.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her during a trip to Rome, Italy. She recalled, “You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren’t there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family,” she said.

What’s next for the actors?

On the work front, Sidharth’s folklore based fantasy The Vvaan is currently running in cinemas, according to the supplied information. Kiara’s latest release, Toxic, premiered in theatres in August 2026.

For now, the couple’s latest social media update offers a glimpse of their family getaway as they prepare to welcome another child.