Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar spark fresh dating rumours with birthday reel

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar have continued to remain private about the dating rumours surrounding them. However, their latest Instagram interaction has once again caught the attention of fans. On Thursday, September 17, the two shared a playful reel to mark Amol’s 40th birthday, prompting several social media users to describe the post as a possible “hard launch” of their rumoured relationship.

The reel showed Konkona and Amol displaying their comic timing and comfortable chemistry while using Ismael Angel’s popular track “Bad Times.” The video carried the text, “When it’s his birthday and he doesn’t want to do anything!” Konkona also kept her birthday wish simple, writing “HBD AP!” in the caption. Although the post did not include any confirmation about their relationship, the rare public display between the two quickly became a talking point online.

Several celebrities also reacted to the reel. Kiran Rao wished Amol with “HBD Amol!!” while Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “This is the best birthday post @konkona !!! Happy birthday Amol.” Surbhi Jyoti commented, “Hahahahhaa superb.” Kusha Kapila added, “happiest birthday Amol and this reel is toooooo gooood.” Gulshan Devaiah described the post as “cute.”

Fans, meanwhile, had their own interpretation of the video. One user wrote, “MOTHER + DADDY hard launch is why I pay my internet bills.” Another commented, “top 10 instagram hard launches.” A third fan wrote, “Hard launch ho gya dono ke relationship ka.” These reactions reflected the curiosity surrounding the actors’ equation, although neither Konkona nor Amol has officially confirmed that they are dating.

The two actors first worked together in Alankrita Shrivastava’s 2019 romantic drama Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which premiered on Netflix India. Their friendship and public appearances have since led to dating speculation. Last year, Konkona attended the premiere of Amol’s Amazon Prime Video comedy series Gram Chikisalay, where they were photographed together.

At the time, Amol addressed the attention around the picture and clarified that it was not meant to make any kind of “statement.” He told ETimes, “My family was there, my friends were there, my closest people were there. I literally got pictures clicked with each and every one of them. But I guess this was the one that was most spreadable for the media. So, it got spread.”