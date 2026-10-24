Kriti Sanon stuns in a red saree at NDTV World Summit 2026, raises concerns about AI

Kriti Sanon made an appearance at the NDTV World Summit 2026, where she spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry, her ambitions as an actor and the growing influence of artificial intelligence. Dressed in a red saree, the Bollywood star attended the two day event and participated in a session titled ‘The Making of a Modern Star’. Her conversation touched on the challenges posed by AI, the importance of protecting personal rights and the kind of roles she hopes to take up in the future.

Kriti Sanon shares her concerns about AI

One of the key talking points during the session was Kriti’s interaction with AI actor Tilly Norwood. The conversation gave the actor an opportunity to share her concerns about artificial intelligence and the way it is changing the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the technology, Kriti admitted, ‘AI scares me’. She also called for laws to protect personal rights as AI generated images increasingly blur the line between reality and artificial content. Her comments highlighted concerns about how a person’s likeness and identity could be used without permission as artificial intelligence becomes more advanced.

The discussion also brought attention to the need for clearer safeguards as the technology continues to develop. For actors and other public figures, the issue is particularly relevant because their faces, voices and images can potentially be reproduced or altered using AI tools.

From modelling to films and production

During the session, Kriti also reflected on her professional journey, from starting out as a model to becoming a leading actor in Hindi cinema. Over the years, she has expanded her work beyond acting and explored opportunities as a producer, marking another stage in her career.

Her experience reflects the changing role of actors in the film industry, where performers increasingly look at creative opportunities beyond appearing in front of the camera. Kriti’s participation in the session also highlighted her growth as an actor and entrepreneur.

Kriti Sanon wants to explore action and morally grey roles

Looking ahead, Kriti expressed interest in taking on action films and characters with more complex personalities. She pointed to the kind of morally grey roles seen in films such as Gone Girl and Joker as examples of the challenging characters she would like to explore.

Such roles would offer her an opportunity to move into darker and less predictable territory as a performer. She also confirmed that her next solo led film is on the way, although further details about the project were not provided in the available information.

#KritiSanon answers a quick rapid fire for NDTV World Summit 2026 ❤she’s so TALL https://t.co/Yogb4q6W27 — hourly kriti (@HourlyKriti) October 23, 2026

At NDTV World Summit 2026, Kriti’s conversation brought together several aspects of her career, from her ambitions on screen to her concerns about emerging technology. Her comments on AI, in particular, added to the wider discussion about personal rights and the responsibilities that come with the growing use of artificial intelligence.