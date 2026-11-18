Mira Rajput Kapoor became a talking point at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai after making a red carpet appearance in a striking blue dress. While her outfit attracted attention, many people also appreciated her for appearing with visible stretch marks on her abdomen. The pictures shared by paparazzi received positive reactions from women who saw her appearance as a moment of body confidence and acceptance.

However, the conversation took a different turn after Mira shared her own pictures on social media. Some followers noticed that her stretch marks, which were visible in the paparazzi photographs, appeared to have been removed or reduced in the pictures she posted. This led to criticism and started a discussion about edited celebrity photographs and realistic body images.

Mira Rajput’s edited pictures spark criticism

Several social media users expressed disappointment over the difference between the paparazzi pictures and Mira’s edited photographs. Some felt that her red carpet appearance had encouraged women to feel comfortable with their natural bodies, but the edited pictures sent a different message.

One user wrote, “Why did you edit those pictures and remove the stretch marks? For once, I thought we were finally seeing celebrities being unapologetically real and embracing their natural bodies . You had a chance to normalise reality, and instead chose to sell us another edited fantasy. Disappointing, yet again.”

Another comment read, “No no no no!!! So many women were admiring you for being brave and showing off your stretch marks because they can finally relate to you and feel the confidence that you are projecting out to very natural women. This makes me so sad.”

A third user also shared a message, saying, “Don’t hide your stretch marks, that’s something real i saw today.”

Some fans come out in Mira’s support

While several users questioned the editing, others defended Mira and pointed out that she should have the freedom to decide how she wants her pictures to look.

One supporter commented, “IT IS HER BODY. She gets to decide if and how she wants to edit her own images. Just appreciate someone without dragging them down for once.”

The reactions highlight two different views on celebrity body image. While some people expect public figures to be more open about natural body features, others believe personal photographs should remain an individual’s choice.

Mira has not publicly addressed the criticism surrounding the edited pictures. The discussion continues to raise questions about social media editing, body positivity and the expectations placed on celebrities when they share their personal images.