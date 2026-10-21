Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, celebrated Dussehra with a traditional puja at home, sharing a glimpse of their family celebrations with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple performed Kanya Pujan, a Hindu ritual in which young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. Priyanka shared photographs from the occasion on social media, capturing the family taking part in the rituals together.

Malti’s traditional look steals attention

For the celebration, Malti wore an ivory traditional outfit with a red scarf carrying the words ‘Jai Mata Di’. One of the photographs showed Priyanka and Nick washing their daughter’s feet as part of the Kanya Pujan ritual. Other pictures featured the family sitting together during the puja and posing in front of their home temple, decorated with flowers and religious idols.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always.”

Priyanka has often shared moments that reflect her efforts to introduce Malti to Indian culture and spirituality. In August this year, the actress posted a video of herself teaching her daughter a verse from the Durga Saptashati. Malti could be seen trying to repeat the Sanskrit prayer after her mother.

Priyanka and Nick’s journey to parenthood

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti in January 2022 through surrogacy. Their journey to parenthood included a difficult start, as Malti was born prematurely and spent around 110 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

In an earlier interview, Priyanka spoke about the emotional challenges the couple faced during that period. She recalled how she and Nick took turns staying beside their daughter in the hospital.

Nick would sing to Malti while playing his guitar, while Priyanka played religious mantras softly near her daughter’s crib. These included the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Gayatri Mantra and Om Namah Shivaya.

The family’s Dussehra celebration offers another glimpse into how Priyanka and Nick include Indian traditions in Malti’s upbringing. Through her social media posts, Priyanka continues to share selected moments from their family life, including occasions centred on culture, faith and family.