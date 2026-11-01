Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in Los Angeles with a special party that brought together Indian traditions and Halloween elements. Held on October 30, the gathering was attended by several celebrities and featured traditional music, festive decorations and activities associated with Indian celebrations. The couple called the event a Diwaloween party, combining the spirit of Diwali with the Halloween season.

For the occasion, Priyanka and Nick chose coordinated traditional outfits. Priyanka wore a burgundy gown featuring detailed zardozi embroidery, while Nick opted for a cream kurta. Their clothing brought an Indian festive touch to the celebration while reflecting the couple’s choice to combine traditional fashion with a contemporary party setting.

Sanya Malhotra, Lilly Singh and Winnie Harlow attend the celebration

The party brought together guests from the Indian entertainment industry as well as international celebrities. Actor Sanya Malhotra, comedian Lilly Singh and model Winnie Harlow were among those who attended the gathering.

The celebration featured dhol beats, giving the evening a traditional Indian atmosphere. Guests also had access to mehendi corners, where they could get their hands decorated with henna. These activities added familiar elements of Indian festivals to the Halloween themed celebration.

The event reflected how Indian festivals are increasingly being celebrated by people living outside India, with hosts often bringing together cultural traditions and local influences. In this case, Diwali celebrations were combined with Halloween inspired details, creating a different setting for the annual festival.

Priyanka Chopra’s Diwaloween party receives mixed reactions

While several social media users appreciated the combination of Indian traditions and Halloween elements, the celebration also led to some discussion online.

Some questioned the timing of the event so close to Halloween and raised comments about the outfits worn by certain guests. Others defended the celebration, pointing out that people should be free to choose their own style and celebrate festivals in ways that suit them.

Priyanka’s connection with Indian traditions also became part of the conversation, with supporters highlighting her efforts to celebrate Diwali while living and working internationally.

A mix of Indian traditions and Hollywood celebrations

Priyanka and Nick’s Diwaloween gathering offered a mix of Indian festive customs and Halloween influences. From traditional clothing and dhol music to themed decorations and celebrity appearances, the event brought two celebrations together in Los Angeles.

The mixed online reactions also showed how celebrity celebrations can become conversations about fashion, culture and personal choices.