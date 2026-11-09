priyanka chopra looks stunning in a traditional gown as nick jonas and malti marie twin in diwali pictures from los angeles

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their Los Angeles home. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photographs from the celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of their family gathering and festive outfits. The pictures also showed how the family continues to celebrate Indian festivals while living abroad.

For the occasion, Priyanka wore a burgundy and gold strapless gown decorated with zardozi embroidery, beads and gold thread. She completed her look with a kundan maang tikka, large gold earrings and matching bangles. Her hair was styled in a low bun with a white gajra, while berry lipstick and smoky eye makeup completed her festive appearance.

Nick Jonas chose a cream and white embroidered kurta set. Their daughter Malti wore a white lehenga, matching her father’s outfit. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. (Black heart emoji) Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali (Diya emoji) (sic).” Nick reacted to the post with a diya and star-eyed emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra continues to celebrate Indian festivals in Los Angeles

Although Priyanka lives in the US, she makes an effort to celebrate Indian festivals and introduce Malti to Indian customs. Recently, she shared pictures from the family’s Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home. The rituals included puja, Shivling Abhishek, Havan and Kanya Pujan.

One photograph showed Nick washing Malti’s feet as part of the celebrations. Malti wore an ivory outfit with a red scarf carrying the words “Jai Mata Di”.

Priyanka and Nick celebrate Karwa Chauth together

The couple also celebrated Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles. Priyanka revealed that Nick had planned his ongoing tour schedule so he could be home for the occasion.

Sharing pictures from the celebration, she wrote, “He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. (Teary eyes emoji) No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth (Red heart emoji)”

Through these celebrations, Priyanka has shared glimpses of how she and Nick include Indian festivals and family traditions in their life in Los Angeles.