Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bluefly, directed by Nimrod Antal, who is known for films such as Predators. The project also features actors Michael Chiklis, Russell Crowe and Daniel MacPherson, among others. Along with her work commitments, Priyanka is also spending time with her family during the shoot and has shared a glimpse of these moments on social media.

The actor recently posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, offering a look at her life away from the camera. The collection included moments with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and some glimpses from the film’s shooting location.

Malti chants Gayatri Mantra in video shared by Priyanka

One of the videos in the collection showed Priyanka sitting with Malti on her lap. The mother and daughter appeared to be offering prayers together when the video was recorded. Malti could be seen looking out of a window while chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

After Malti completed the final verse, Priyanka praised her by saying, “So beautiful.”

Priyanka has been introducing her daughter to different cultural traditions while also allowing her to experience celebrations from different parts of the world. The actor has previously shared glimpses of performing pujas at home and celebrating festivals such as Holi with Malti.

The mother and daughter have also visited religious places, including the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Siddhivinayak Temple. At the same time, Malti has been part of celebrations such as Christmas, Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving.

Priyanka shares family moments from Bluefly shoot

The Instagram photo collection began with a makeup-free selfie of Priyanka. Other pictures showed Malti enjoying her time at the beach, playing with sand, colouring and reading her mother’s film script.

Some moments also showed the little one drinking tea and spending time on the movie set. Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra, was also part of the photo collection, with one picture showing her relaxing on the beach.

Through the pictures and videos, Priyanka offered a glimpse of how she is balancing her professional commitments with family time while shooting for Bluefly.