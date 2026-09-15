Radhika Ambani’s soulful Ganesh Chaturthi dance at Antilia wins attention

The Ambani family began their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai residence Antilia on September 13, with the arrival of the ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ idol. The celebrations started with dhol beats and flower showers as family members and guests came together to welcome Lord Ganesha. Among the highlights of the event was Radhika Ambani’s Bharatanatyam performance, which brought a traditional and devotional touch to the celebration.

Radhika performed Bharatanatyam to ‘Ekadantaya Vakratundaya’ as she paid tribute to Lord Ganesha. Dressed in traditional pink and red attire, she presented the dance with expressions and movements associated with the classical Indian dance form. Her performance reflected the devotional spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi and became one of the notable moments from the family celebration.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were attended by several members of the Ambani family. Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and other family members took part in the rituals and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. The ceremony brought together traditional rituals, music and dance as the family marked the festival at Antilia.

The celebrations also saw the presence of several Bollywood personalities, adding to the gathering at the Ambani residence. However, the focus of the event remained on the religious rituals and the family’s celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

#WATCH | Radhika Ambani pays tribute to Lord Ganesha through a soulful dance, beautifully capturing the essence of devotion, tradition and spiritual celebration.



A heartfelt expression of faith and reverence as the divine spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi comes alive. pic.twitter.com/a2EHPGl8sS — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

Radhika’s dance performance added a cultural element to the occasion. Bharatanatyam has a long association with devotional storytelling, and her presentation to ‘Ekadantaya Vakratundaya’ connected the classical dance form with the worship of Lord Ganesha. Through the performance, she expressed her faith and reverence while keeping the traditional character of the festival at the centre.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India with prayers, cultural performances and community gatherings. At Antilia, the occasion brought family members, friends and guests together for the festival. The arrival of the ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ marked the beginning of the celebrations, while the rituals and Radhika’s Bharatanatyam performance reflected the importance of faith and tradition during the festival.

The Ambani family’s celebration once again showed how Ganesh Chaturthi brings together devotion, family traditions and cultural performances, with Lord Ganesha remaining at the heart of the festivities.