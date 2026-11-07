Actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating a special occasion as their daughter Raha turns 4. Alia gave fans a glimpse of the birthday celebration by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. The photographs capture sweet family moments, with both parents spending time with their little daughter on her special day.

In the first picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen standing on either side of Raha as they help her cut her birthday cake. The couple can be seen smiling and looking at their daughter as she reaches towards the cake. The celebration appears to have a colourful theme, with a decorated cake featuring rainbow elements and cartoon characters.

Another picture captures a tender moment between Alia and Raha. The actress is seen lovingly kissing her daughter on the head while holding her close. The photograph offers a glimpse of their mother-daughter bond and adds a personal touch to the birthday celebrations.

Alia Bhatt shares Raha’s 4th birthday celebration

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia kept the caption short and sweet. She wrote, “she’s 4 🥳🌈”. In another part of the post, she added, “& obsessed 🌞”.

The pictures show the family enjoying the occasion together, with the birthday cake and affectionate moments taking centre stage. While the first photograph captures Alia and Ranbir celebrating with Raha, the second focuses on the actress sharing a loving moment with her daughter.

The post also received warm wishes from friends and followers. Several celebrities and fans took to the comments section to wish Raha on her birthday. Sonu Sood and actor Disha Parmar were among those who shared their wishes, while others filled the comments with heart emojis and birthday messages.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s family life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Since then, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of their family life with fans while keeping many details of their daughter’s childhood private.

The actors got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Their latest Instagram pictures offer another glimpse into their family celebrations as they mark an important milestone in Raha’s childhood.