The lead cast of Ramayana made a different style statement during their latest promotional event in London. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, who have mostly been seen wearing traditional outfits during the film’s promotional activities over the past month, chose modern looks for their London appearance. Pictures and videos from the event have since caught the attention of social media users.

The event was attended by producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, along with the three lead actors. The cast members were seen enjoying their time together as they interacted and posed for photographs ahead of the film’s worldwide release on November 5.

Ramayana cast shares fun moments from London event

The official Instagram handle of Ramayana shared several pictures and videos from the London event. One of the videos showed Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash having fun while taking a selfie together. The trio also posed on the red carpet, pretending to shoot an arrow, a gesture connected to the film’s epic story.

Sharing the pictures, the makers wrote, “An epic welcome for the cast and filmmakers of Ramayana in London RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND – only in cinemas, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. Book tickets now. Ticket link in bio,”

Their choice of outfits also stood out because the actors had largely opted for ethnic clothing during earlier promotional appearances in India and abroad. The London event offered a change from their previous promotional looks.

Ramayana to release in two parts

Ramayana has been made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is planned as a two part film series. The first instalment, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali. The second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film features Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in important roles. With the global release approaching, the London event is among the latest promotional activities featuring the film’s principal cast.