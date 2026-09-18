Ranveer Singh spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja, fans react to his simple festive look

Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday night to offer prayers and seek blessings. Videos from his visit surfaced on social media, showing the actor arriving at the popular pandal and making his way through the crowded venue. Singh was also seen greeting people and interacting with fans during the visit.

For the occasion, Ranveer chose a traditional white kurta pyjama and kept his festive look simple. The actor was seen offering prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja before leaving the venue. His appearance quickly attracted attention online, with several videos from the visit being shared by fans.

The visit comes at an important point in Ranveer’s professional life. The actor has recently been associated with the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which has received a strong response in theatres. His performance as Hamza has also been widely discussed, making the franchise an important part of his recent career.

Ranveer is now preparing for his next project, Pralay. The actor has already begun shooting for the film and will take on two roles in the project. Apart from playing the lead, he will also make his debut as a producer with the film under his banner Maa Kasam Films.

Pralay will also feature Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was recently seen in Lokah. The project will mark her Hindi film debut. The film is being directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and will mark Jai’s theatrical directorial debut.

Jai has previously co directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere. His earlier work has been associated with realistic storytelling, and Pralay will give him an opportunity to take that approach to the big screen.

Ranveer’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit also comes during a significant period in his personal life. He and his wife, Deepika Padukone, are awaiting the arrival of their second child. With Pralay bringing his first production venture and another major personal milestone approaching, the actor is entering a new phase both professionally and personally.