Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently gave fans a glimpse of his love for music by sharing a video of himself playing the electric guitar. The actor was seen enjoying a jam session with a small group of musicians on his balcony, which had been turned into a temporary music studio. In the video, Saif plays a yellow electric guitar while other musicians accompany him on drums and additional instruments. The setup also includes amplifiers and other musical equipment, making it look like a small band rehearsal at home.

Saif Ali Khan enjoys a musical evening at home

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saif added a humorous caption about his performance. He wrote, “Found the groove, lost the tempo, had a great time anyway.” The post offered another look at the actor’s interest in music, something he has spoken about and demonstrated on several occasions. Saif has previously played the guitar publicly and has also performed with rock bands, including Parikrama.

Music is also something he enjoys sharing with his family. In May 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted pictures of Saif and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan playing music together at home. Kareena, who had missed a Guns N’ Roses concert, joked that she had her own musicians instead. She captioned the pictures, “Might have missed Guns N’ Roses… but I got my own band people.”

Saif’s Instagram debut and viral ghee moment

Apart from music, Saif has also been sharing glimpses of his personal interests. After making his Instagram debut, he posted pictures from the Pataudi Library, showing himself reading and spending time among books. Interestingly, he followed only one account, belonging to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. This caught the attention of social media users, with several calling him a “green flag”.

Meanwhile, Saif also made headlines for his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Akshay Kumar to promote Haiwaan. His excitement over winning a two-year supply of ghee became a talking point online, earning him the nickname “ghee legend”.

During a later appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kareena, Saif jokingly revealed that he was still waiting to receive the prize.