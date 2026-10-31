Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has shared a series of throwback pictures from an old family holiday featuring his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. The photographs offer a glimpse into some personal moments from their vacation, but it is Saif’s humorous caption on one particular picture that has caught attention. The actor shared a photograph of himself with a much younger Taimur, who is seen carefully picking up baby chickens in what appears to be a farm.

Saif Ali Khan’s funny caption for Taimur grabs attention

In the photograph, Saif is seen crouching beside little Taimur and helping him handle the tiny birds. Adding his trademark humour to the moment, the actor captioned the picture, “Teaching my son how to pick up chicks….”

The playful caption gives an amusing twist to an otherwise simple father and son moment. The photograph is part of a larger collection of memories from the family’s holiday.

Other pictures show Saif and Kareena posing together outside a countryside property. Another photograph captures Saif enjoying a drink while watching the sunset against a beautiful vineyard setting. Kareena is also seen spending time outdoors, enjoying the peaceful surroundings. The collection includes a close-up selfie of the couple.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Saif’s nostalgic family post

Sharing the holiday memories, Saif wrote, “Me in my world, with my world…a few stolen moments from one of our trips around the sun.”

Kareena was quick to react to her husband’s post and expressed her wish to revisit those memories. She commented, “Let’s go again.”

Although Saif has not revealed the exact location or year of the vacation, Taimur appears much younger in the photographs. The trip seems to have taken place before the Covid-19 pandemic and before the birth of their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Since joining Instagram, Saif has been sharing personal photographs and everyday family moments with his followers. His witty captions have also become a noticeable part of his social media presence.

The latest post offers another glimpse into his family life, combining old holiday memories with his familiar sense of humour.