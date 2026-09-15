Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi appearance at Sohail Khan’s home grabs attention

Salman Khan joined his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Monday evening. The actor was spotted arriving at the residence of his brother, Sohail Khan, as the family came together to mark the festival with prayers and traditional rituals.

Salman kept his appearance simple for the occasion. He wore a blue striped shirt with light blue jeans and completed his look with a white scarf covering his head. His arrival at Sohail’s home quickly caught the attention of photographers and fans waiting outside the residence.

Earlier in the day, Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, welcomed Lord Ganesha along with her daughter, Arpita Khan Sharma. The family observed the auspicious occasion with traditional celebrations and prayers, continuing their annual festive gathering.

Ganesh Chaturthi remains an important festival for several Bollywood families, many of whom welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes every year. The celebrations often bring together relatives and close friends, with celebrities sharing glimpses of the festivities or being spotted visiting one another’s homes.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan arrives at the residence of his brother and actor Sohail Khan for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. pic.twitter.com/zC3Ebbpjmp — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Salman’s visit to Sohail Khan’s residence was part of these family celebrations. While the actor did not opt for an elaborate festive outfit, his presence added to the family gathering as they marked the arrival of Bappa.

The Khan family has often celebrated major festivals together, and Ganesh Chaturthi has remained one of the occasions when they come together for prayers and family time. This year’s celebration once again offered a glimpse of the family’s festive traditions.

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations continue across Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities have been welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes and visiting festive gatherings hosted by friends and family. Salman Khan’s appearance at Sohail’s residence was among the celebrity moments that drew attention during the celebrations.