Salman Khan gets a little confused during Ganpati aarti, sister Arpita Khan steps in to help

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations brought together the Khan family as Salman Khan joined the festivities at his brother Sohail Khan’s house. During the Ganpati aarti, the actor had a brief moment of confusion when he appeared to perform the ritual in the wrong direction. His sister Arpita Khan noticed the mistake and quietly guided him without interrupting the ceremony.

Arpita was seen gesturing towards the correct direction while the aarti was underway. Salman quickly understood what she meant and adjusted his movements. The small exchange between the siblings added a light-hearted moment to the family celebration, showing a familiar and informal side of their bond.

The moment continued even after the aarti ended. Salman was later seen explaining to his niece how the ritual should be performed, turning the brief confusion into a sweet family interaction. The actor appeared to be enjoying the occasion with relatives and guests who had gathered for the festival.

For the celebrations, Salman kept his look casual in an all-black outfit, wearing a black T-shirt with a matching cap and a sleeveless grey jacket. Arpita, meanwhile, chose a traditional green-and-black embroidered ethnic outfit with floral details. The siblings were joined by other members of the Khan family, friends and guests during the Ganpati festivities.

The Ganpati visarjan took place within the premises of Sohail Khan’s building, where a large water tank had been arranged for the immersion ceremony. Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan, was also seen helping during the visarjan. Several of Sohail’s friends, including Delbar Arya, Kushal Tandon and Sargun, attended the gathering as the family bid farewell to the Ganpati idol.

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan participated in 'aarti' at his brother and actor Sohail Khan's house after Ganpati Visarjan.



(Source: Salman Khan's PR team) pic.twitter.com/xWemo7VKIA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026

On the work front, Salman Khan will next appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The project has been in development for some time and was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on April 17.

Salman also has another film planned with producer Dil Raju. The yet-to-be-titled project is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is slated for a theatrical release during Eid 2027.