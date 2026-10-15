Salman Khan twins with father Salim Khan in cowboy hats, his heartfelt caption wins hearts

Salman Khan has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bond with his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Hours after appearing on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor posted a series of pictures with his 91-year-old father on Instagram. The photographs show the father-son duo wearing matching cowboy hats, sharing a relaxed moment together.

In one of the pictures, Salman can be seen holding his father’s hands affectionately. The post quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans sharing their reactions and expressing admiration for the bond between the two.

Salman accompanied the pictures with a caption that included several playful remarks and a tribute to his father. He wrote, “Howdy partner hee haw at 91 at 1 having one, baap baap hota hai, he is the real monster, hum sab ke baap mein hai dum Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota ek aur din kam hota hai, u guys get it? God’s been kind…”

Fans react to Salman Khan’s pictures with Salim Khan

The pictures received several comments from fans, many of whom praised the father-son relationship. One user wrote, “The Man Salim saahab with MeghaStar Salman Khan huge Respect MashaAllah.”

Another commented, “Daddy’s boy.” A third user simply wrote, “Stunning”. One more comment read, “Duniya ka sabse best gift is father.”

The responses reflected the affection fans have for Salman and his family, with many appreciating the actor’s moments with his father.

Salman Khan still follows his father’s career advice

Salman has previously spoken about the importance of Salim Khan’s guidance in his professional life. In an interview with Variety India, the actor revealed that he continues to seek his father’s advice whenever he is unsure about a decision.

He said, “Even today, if I’m confused about something, I always take it to him. Whatever he says, I do that. Usually, people come to you for advice and still do what they want to do. That’s not the case with me.”