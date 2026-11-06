Sara Ali Khan turns heads in a stunning red embellished lehenga at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Sara Ali Khan embraced the festive spirit with her traditional appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. The actor chose an intricately embellished red lehenga for the celebration, adding a bright and traditional touch to the evening. The star-studded gathering saw several Bollywood celebrities arrive in their festive outfits, but Sara’s choice of a richly detailed red ensemble added to the colourful fashion moments from the party.

Sara Ali Khan’s red lehenga makes a festive statement

For the occasion, Sara opted for a red lehenga featuring intricate embellishments and detailed work. Red is among the most popular colours for Indian festive celebrations, often associated with traditional occasions, weddings and family gatherings. Her outfit reflected the continued popularity of heavily embellished ethnic wear during the festive season.

Sara Ali Khan Spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash#SaraAliKhan https://t.co/jc9MKInesW — Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) November 5, 2026

The lehenga’s detailed work gave the ensemble a rich appearance, while its traditional design kept the focus on classic Indian fashion. Sara’s choice also stood out among the different styles seen at the celebration, where several celebrities experimented with sarees, lehengas and contemporary festive outfits.

The actor has often been spotted wearing traditional Indian clothing at festive gatherings and public events. Her appearance at Manish Malhotra’s party added another red carpet fashion moment to the celebrations.