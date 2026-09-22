Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan for Ganesh prayers

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on September 21 to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi. The family made the visit amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations in the city. Their appearance at the popular pandal attracted attention from fans gathered at the venue, with security personnel present around the family during the visit.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a navy blue kurta, while Gauri opted for a yellow suit and Suhana wore a green outfit. The family took part in the aarti and offered prayers at the pandal. With a large number of devotees and fans present, security arrangements were in place as the family made its way through the venue.

Shah Rukh was also seen making efforts to shield his family from the crowd as fans gathered around them. The actor remained with Gauri and Suhana during the visit as they completed their darshan. Their appearance added to the list of Bollywood families who have been visiting Mumbai’s famous Ganesh pandals during the festival.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan also visited T Series for another darshan. He was accompanied by T Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar during the visit. The actor also acknowledged supporters outside the venue and stopped to wave at the people gathered there.

Shah Rukh Khan with Wife Gauri and Daughter Suhana during the Ganesh Aarti at the Lalbaugcha Raja pic.twitter.com/cJ9uKqt8Y7 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 22, 2026

The Lalbaugcha Raja visit came during one of Mumbai’s busiest periods of the year, as Ganesh Chaturthi brings large crowds to several famous pandals across the city. Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of the most visited Ganesh idols in Mumbai and attracts devotees as well as celebrities during the festival.

For Shah Rukh Khan, the September 21 visit was a family appearance, with the actor, Gauri and Suhana coming together for Ganesh prayers. The family’s traditional outfits and their appearance at the pandal quickly became a talking point among fans. Shah Rukh’s later visit to T Series with Bhushan Kumar also gave supporters another opportunity to see the actor during the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The visits took place as Mumbai continued its annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with devotees gathering at pandals across the city to seek blessings and participate in the festival.