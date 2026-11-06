Sharvari Wagh swaps traditional festive colours for a refreshing lime-green saree at Diwali bash

Sharvari Wagh made a glamorous appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. The actor chose a lime-green sheer saree for the festive celebration, bringing a fresh and modern touch to traditional Indian fashion. While several Bollywood celebrities arrived in bright lehengas, embroidered outfits and classic sarees, Sharvari’s choice of colour offered a different take on festive dressing.

Sharvari’s lime-green sheer saree stands out

For the occasion, Sharvari opted for a sheer saree in a refreshing shade of lime green. The lightweight fabric gave the traditional outfit a contemporary feel, while the saree maintained its classic appeal. Her choice of colour also stood apart from the reds, golds and other traditional festive shades often seen during Diwali celebrations.

Sharvari Wagh Spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash#Sharvari #SharvariWagh https://t.co/ndrcuUdA6B — Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) November 5, 2026

Sheer sarees have become a popular choice among celebrities attending parties and special events. Their lightweight appearance and modern styling offer an alternative to heavily embroidered traditional outfits. Sharvari’s look reflected this trend, combining the familiar appeal of a saree with a more contemporary fashion choice.

The lime-green shade also brought a bright and fresh element to her appearance. With festive fashion increasingly allowing room for experimentation, celebrities are exploring different colours, fabrics and designs instead of sticking to conventional choices.