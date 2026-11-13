Sharvari Wagh steals the spotlight in crystal mini dress at Disco Inferno Couture Show

Actor Sharvari grabbed attention as the showstopper at the Disco Inferno Couture Show held on November 12 at Mubarak Baug. The fashion event celebrated the colourful style of the 1970s and 1980s disco era, bringing together retro fashion, sparkling details and Indian couture. Bright colours, heavy embellishments and dramatic designs were among the key highlights of the show.

Sharvari’s sparkling runway appearance

Sharvari walked the runway in a crystal-encrusted mini dress decorated with Swarovski stones. She completed the outfit with a dramatic red drape featuring stone chains, adding an Indian touch to the disco-inspired look. The combination of sparkling crystals and the bold red drape brought together two different fashion styles.

Her outfit reflected the event’s theme, which focused on the glamour and energy of the disco era. The actor carried the look with confidence and poise, making her appearance one of the main talking points of the evening.

A celebration of disco glamour and Indian craftsmanship

The show also featured several eye-catching elements inspired by the fashion and entertainment culture of the 1970s and 1980s. One of the major attractions was a 20-foot mirror-worked elephant named “Rani”. The striking installation added to the visual appeal of the event and highlighted the use of traditional Indian decorative work.

The collection combined vibrant colours, detailed embellishments and dramatic designs to recreate the spirit of the disco era through an Indian couture perspective.

SHARVARI’S WALK LITERALLY KILLED IT! https://t.co/4nNS5LydqK — (@SpideyJr17) November 12, 2026

Fans react to Sharvari’s look

Sharvari’s runway appearance also received attention on social media. Fans praised her confidence and styling, with some describing her look as “pure ethereal elegance”, while others said she “literally killed it” on the ramp.

Her appearance at the Disco Inferno Couture Show brought together retro-inspired fashion, contemporary styling and traditional Indian elements, making her crystal-studded outfit a major highlight of the event.