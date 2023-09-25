Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her silver metallic dress

Shehnaaz Gill is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Thank You for Coming’ and her promotional looks are simply stunning.

After proving her fashion finesse at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress made heads turn with her latest look in a silver metallic dress. With her undeniable beauty and incredible fashion sense, Shehnaaz is making her fans swoon while we can’t take our eyes off her.

Shehnaaz gave her fans a treat as the actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself in a silver metallic dress.