While several celebrities chose elaborate outfits for Diwali, Shraddha Kapoor kept things simple and elegant for her celebrations at home. The actor shared glimpses of her intimate festivities, which included performing puja with her loved ones, lighting diyas and spending time with her pet dog. Her outfit also caught attention for its comfortable design and traditional details, making it an interesting choice for the upcoming wedding season.

For the occasion, Shraddha wore a custom-made ombre anarkali by designer Gopi Vaid. The outfit featured a soft cream shade around the neckline that gradually changed into a warm yellow towards the flared hem. The colour combination gave the ensemble a festive look without making it too heavy or flashy.

Shraddha Kapoor’s anarkali features delicate festive details

The anarkali featured fine threadwork and mirror detailing around the neckline, bodice and full sleeves. An embroidered border along the hem added to its traditional appeal. She paired it with a sheer organza dupatta featuring floral embroidery, mirror accents and a scalloped border, which she casually draped over one shoulder.

Shraddha kept her accessories minimal with gold dangler earrings finished with pearl drops. She skipped heavy necklaces and other statement jewellery. Her hair was styled half-up and half-down with a fresh white gajra, while soft pink gloss, subtle eye makeup and a tiny bindi completed her look.

A simple Diwali celebration at home

The actor’s Mumbai apartment was decorated with fairy lights, marigolds, rajnigandha flowers and diyas. Her puja area featured idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi, surrounded by flowers and brass kalashes. In one photograph, she was seen praying, while another showed her holding an aarti thali. She also shared a relaxed moment with her pet dog.

How to recreate Shraddha’s festive style

Her outfit offers a simple idea for weddings and festive occasions. Choose an anarkali with two shades that gradually blend into each other, such as cream and yellow for haldi or cream and green for mehndi.

Light fabrics like organza, along with threadwork or mirror detailing, can make an outfit look festive without adding too much weight. A fresh gajra, delicate earrings, soft makeup and a small bindi can complete the look.

The best part is that such an anarkali can be worn again for family functions, pujas and daytime celebrations.