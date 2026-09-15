Kiara Advani’s blush pink saree and Sidharth Malhotra’s floral ivory outfit steal the spotlight

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani added a touch of elegance to the evening with their contrasting traditional outfits. The couple made a stylish appearance at the celebration, choosing looks that balanced soft colours with detailed embroidery while posing together for the cameras.

Kiara opted for a blush-pink saree featuring delicate detailing that kept her overall appearance graceful and understated. She paired the saree with statement jewellery, including an emerald-toned choker that added a rich touch of colour to the soft pastel look. Her hair was left open in loose, soft waves, complementing the simplicity of the saree without taking attention away from its subtle detailing.

Sidharth, meanwhile, chose a more elaborate traditional outfit. He wore an ivory ensemble decorated with multicoloured floral embroidery. The intricate work extended across the neckline, sleeves and hem, giving the outfit a festive and richly detailed appearance. He completed the look with white trousers, maintaining a classic ethnic silhouette while allowing the embroidery to stand out.

Together, the couple presented a balanced fashion pairing. Kiara’s restrained blush-pink saree offered a soft contrast to Sidharth’s more colourful floral embroidery. Their outfits reflected two different approaches to festive dressing, with Kiara relying on delicate details and jewellery, while Sidharth embraced a more ornate style.

Their appearance added to the growing list of celebrity fashion moments from the evening’s celebrations, where traditional Indian clothing remained a major focus. The couple’s coordinated yet contrasting looks also highlighted how pastel shades and detailed ethnic wear can work together without appearing overly matched.

While Kiara kept her styling minimal and refined, Sidharth’s embroidered ensemble brought a brighter and more decorative element to the pairing. Their appearance showed how couples can choose individual styles while still creating a visually harmonious look for a festive occasion.