Suhana Khan brings royal charm in an elaborate brocade lehenga at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash

Suhana Khan made a traditional festive appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5. The actor chose a richly detailed brocade lehenga for the celebration, bringing a classic touch to the evening. While several Bollywood celebrities attended the gathering in stylish traditional outfits, Suhana’s choice of an elaborate lehenga reflected her preference for Indian festive fashion.

Suhana Khan’s brocade lehenga stands out

For the occasion, Suhana opted for a brocade lehenga featuring rich detailing and traditional patterns. Brocade is a type of fabric known for its woven designs, often featuring decorative patterns that give outfits a rich and festive appearance. It has remained a popular choice for Indian celebrations, particularly weddings and festivals.

#SuhanaKhan doesn’t give a typical leading actress vibesHope her screen time in #King is limited and story is based on SRK https://t.co/kO5p6QwxMA — naman pandit (@namanpndit) November 5, 2026

Her outfit reflected the timeless appeal of traditional Indian clothing. Unlike contemporary festive outfits that often experiment with modern cuts and designs, a brocade lehenga brings attention to the fabric and its detailed work. Suhana carried the traditional look at the star-studded celebration, adding another ethnic fashion moment to the evening.

Suhana Khan’s brocade lehenga added to the variety of traditional outfits seen at the gathering. The evening once again brought Bollywood’s fashion choices into the spotlight, with celebrities embracing different styles for the festive occasion.