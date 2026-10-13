Actress Tamannaah Bhatia welcomed the first day of Navratri by attending a Mata Ki Chowki with her family. She shared several pictures and videos from the devotional gathering on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of an evening filled with prayers, bhajans and stories dedicated to Maa. Actress Mrunal Thakur was also spotted in one of the videos shared by Tamannaah.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpses from Mata Ki Chowki

The pictures and videos showed Tamannaah participating in the aarti and listening to devotional songs. Her parents were also present at the gathering. The evening included a musical journey describing the pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi, which Tamannaah spoke about in her Instagram post.

Appreciating the experience created by Preety Pathania, she wrote, “Through soaring bhajans, stories of Maa and a vivid journey through the mountains to Vaishno Devi, @preetypathania15 makes you experience devotion, not just hear it. With every song, every story and every beat, you can almost feel the climb, the sacred paths unfolding and the pilgrimage carrying you deeper within (sic).”

Five hours of prayer leave Tamannaah feeling peaceful

Tamannaah also explained how the combination of music and prayer helped her feel calm and reflect on herself.

“There’s something beautiful about this duality. The music rises, the energy moves through the room, and the atmosphere pulses with devotion – yet, somewhere within, a deep stillness begins to unfold. All that sound and movement draw you inward, guiding you back to your centre, back to yourself. Five hours of music, prayer and surrender that felt like a single, timeless moment. Jai Mata Di,” the post further read.

Tamannaah earlier spoke about her connection with Chhath Puja

This is not the first time Tamannaah has shared her spiritual experiences. Earlier, while discussing the Chhath song from her film The Vvaan, she revealed that she had studied the festival and its traditions before shooting.

“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put in words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her,” she shared.