Vidyut Jammwal visits Lalbaugcha Raja and plays damru during Ganesh Chaturthi darshan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on a devotional note in Mumbai as thousands of devotees visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. Actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal was among the visitors at the famous pandal on Monday. However, his visit drew attention as he did more than just offer prayers. The actor took part in the traditional rituals and was seen participating in the aarti.

Vidyut arrived at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal wearing white ethnic clothes. During his darshan, he offered prayers before the idol and joined the devotees in the festive rituals. He was later seen playing a damru and blowing a conch shell, also known as a shankh, inside the pandal. His participation added to the devotional atmosphere as devotees gathered around to witness the moment.

A video of Vidyut’s visit has surfaced on social media. The clip shows him immersed in the celebrations as he plays the traditional instrument and blows the conch shell. The video has attracted attention because the actor was actively involved in the festivities instead of simply visiting the pandal for darshan. His traditional appearance and participation in the rituals have since become a talking point among social media users.

Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai’s most popular Ganesh idols and attracts devotees from across the city and Maharashtra during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. People visit the pandal to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is celebrating its 93rd year in 2026, with the festivities beginning on September 14.

Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal seeking Bappa’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ❤️



A star on screen, a devotee in front of Bappa. Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏 pic.twitter.com/rirqkBsTC9 — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) September 14, 2026

The pandal’s decorations have also become a major attraction this year. The mandap has been designed around a Mahadev theme and takes inspiration from the Mahakaleshwar Temple. A large trident has been installed as part of the decoration, adding to the temple-inspired look of the setup around the Ganesh idol.

Vidyut Jammwal’s visit added a celebrity presence to the celebrations, while his participation in the aarti, damru performance and conch blowing reflected the traditional spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi at Lalbaugcha Raja.