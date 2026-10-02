Vijay Varma’s latest fashion outing has sparked plenty of reactions online after the actor was spotted at a Mumbai event in an elaborate all black outfit. Videos from the appearance quickly circulated on social media, where users began commenting on his unusual styling. Known for trying different fashion choices, Vijay once again moved away from a conventional look and opted for an outfit featuring cut outs, different textures and long strips of fabric. The unusual design immediately caught attention, although the response from social media users was mixed, with several people turning the look into the subject of jokes and comparisons.

Vijay wore a fitted black top with a detailed criss cross lattice pattern. The design created several sheer sections that showed parts of his skin. Long and narrow strips of black fabric extended from the sleeves and lower part of the top, adding movement to the outfit. He paired the statement top with high waisted black leather trousers. The smooth and slightly glossy trousers created a contrast with the open design of the top while keeping the entire outfit in an all black colour scheme. Vijay kept the accessories limited because of the already detailed outfit. He added oversized black sunglasses, while his neatly styled hair and clean grooming kept the rest of his appearance simple.

Once the videos appeared online, several social media users compared Vijay’s outfit to the unconventional fashion associated with Uorfi Javed. “Male version of Urfi javed 😂😂,” one user commented. Another netizen wrote, “Cartoon😂😂,” while another reaction read, “Perfect chapri look 🙌.” Other comments compared the actor to the fictional character Crime Master Go Go, with one user writing, “Crime Master Go Go,” while another compared his appearance to a fly and commented, “Makhhi lag rahe ho 😂.” One person questioned the entire styling choice and asked, “Why?!? Like honestly why?!?” Uorfi was not the only celebrity mentioned in the comments.

Another social media user compared Vijay to Orry, writing, “Ye dekho dusre orry mamu aagaye lagte hai bhai.😂😂😂,”. The combination of the lattice patterned top, dangling fabric strips, leather trousers and oversized sunglasses became the main talking point around Vijay’s appearance. While the outfit remained completely black, its unusual construction and contrasting textures made it stand out in the paparazzi videos and triggered a wide range of reactions online.