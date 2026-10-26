Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen attending spiritual singer Krishna Das’s kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple joined several other devotees for an evening of devotional music and prayer. Videos from the event have surfaced online, showing Virat and Anushka enjoying the peaceful atmosphere in their own ways. Their appearance has once again brought attention to their interest in spirituality and devotional practices.

Anushka enjoys the music while Virat meditates

In videos circulating on social media, Anushka Sharma can be seen enjoying the devotional songs and gently moving along with the music. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, appears calm and deeply involved in the experience, with moments showing him sitting quietly with his eyes closed.

The couple’s contrasting reactions caught the attention of fans. While Anushka appeared expressive and enthusiastic, Virat seemed to be enjoying the kirtan through quiet reflection.

Their simple appearance at the gathering also received appreciation from social media users, who were happy to see the couple spending time together away from their professional commitments.

"Do I look like a Puja path type guy?"What Anushka Sharma has done to Virat Kohli 😭Virat looks so disinterested and bored. https://t.co/3kSfyuDQoI — Amock (@Amockxil2029) October 26, 2026

Not their first Krishna Das concert

This is not the first time Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have attended a Krishna Das event. The couple previously visited one of his kirtans in London earlier this year, reflecting their continued interest in his devotional music.

Krishna Das is widely known for his performances that bring traditional Indian devotional chanting to audiences around the world. His music has attracted listeners interested in meditation, spirituality and Indian religious traditions.

Virat and Anushka’s spiritual connection

Over the years, Virat and Anushka have also been associated with spiritual practices connected to Neem Karoli Baba. Their visits to religious places and participation in devotional gatherings have often attracted public attention.

Despite their busy professional lives, the couple has continued to make time for such experiences.

Their latest appearance at Krishna Das’s Mumbai kirtan offered another glimpse into this side of their lives. The videos captured a simple moment of the couple enjoying devotional music together, with fans appreciating their shared interest in spirituality.