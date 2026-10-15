Actress Yami Gautam visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the first time to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ram. During her visit, the actress spoke to the media about her feelings and said she had come to the holy city with deep faith and devotion.

Yami described the experience as an emotional one and expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to visit the sacred places. Speaking to the media, she said, “I just visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and now I am here at Hanuman Garhi. This is the first time I am coming to Ayodhya. I have a lot of emotions in my heart. I have come here with a lot of devotion. Of course, I am a very small person to take blessings. By the grace of Lord Ram, this year has been very beautiful for my family,” she said.

Yami Gautam shares her feelings about visiting Ayodhya

The Kaabil actress also spoke about her happiness at being able to visit the land associated with Lord Ram. She said, “I have come here to take blessings from Lord Ram. I have come here for the first time, and I wanted to see this holy land. I am very fortunate to be able to see the holy land where Shri Ram has been waiting for 14 years,” she added.

Yami’s visit to Ram Mandir came ahead of the release of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli. She also visited Hanuman Garhi during her time in Ayodhya.

For the temple visit, the actress wore a yellow saree with long earrings. She kept her makeup subtle and completed her look with a simple, traditional style.

Yami Gautam shares an emotional post on Instagram

Yami also shared a photograph from her visit on Instagram, along with a message about her experience at the Sarayu riverfront. Her caption read, “Ayodhya main Maa Sarayu ghat par aarti aur mann mein Shanti Navratri ke dino mein iss paavan nagri se aashirwad mila aur mann bhaavuk ho gaya. Ab jo kal ho so Shri Ram ki kripa. With all positivity & good wishes to all the films releasing tomorrow. Nayyi Navelli releases tomorrow in cinemas.”

In her post, Yami expressed gratitude for the blessings she received during Navratri and wished well to films releasing around the same time.