Zayed Khan turns heads with long hair and black outfit, fans see Professor Snape resemblance

Zayed Khan’s latest appearance has caught the attention of social media users after a video from singer Adnan Sami’s birthday celebration for his wife Roya surfaced online. Adnan hosted an intimate musical evening on Monday, September 21, with several known names including Rohit Roy, Zayed Khan, Shaan and Javed Ali in attendance. A video from the gathering has now gone viral, with Zayed’s new look becoming one of the main talking points.

The video shows Adnan Sami, Javed Ali, Irrfan Pathan and others enjoying a live performance of Maine Poocha Chaand Se. Zayed can also be seen enjoying the music and appearing to be in a relaxed mood. The actor wore an all black outfit and sported long, straight hair along with tinted sunglasses. His hairstyle also reminded some fans of his popular Main Hoon Na appearance.

However, it was the combination of his shoulder length hair and high neck black outfit that caught the most attention. Several social media users felt that Zayed’s latest appearance resembled Professor Snape, the popular character from the Harry Potter films. The comparison quickly became a talking point after the video was shared online.

One user wrote, “He should be cast as Snape if we ever have an Indian version of Harry Potter.” Another user wrote, “Wow. If that’s his original hair . Jus wow.” A third user wrote, “He’s so cool like atta in the chakki, we want to be as cool as Lucky. I guess only few will understand.” Other users reacted to the video by posting laughing emojis and sharing their own reactions to Zayed’s appearance.

Zayed was last seen in Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene in 2015. After remaining away from films for several years, the actor announced his comeback in 2023. He also marked his 20 years in the film industry with a social media post and wrote, “Hello, people! With your love & support, it’s been 20 YEARS for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner

The latest viral video has once again brought Zayed Khan into the social media spotlight, this time because of his distinctive hairstyle and all black appearance at Adnan Sami’s musical evening.