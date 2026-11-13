10 lesser-known facts about Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla turns 59 on November 13! From winning Miss India to sharing screen space with Hollywood stars, co-owning an IPL team and championing environmental causes, the actress has had a fascinating journey beyond Bollywood. Here are 10 lesser-known facts about the much-loved star.

She Was Miss India Before Becoming An Actress

Juhi won the Femina Miss India title in 1984 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant the same year. She also won the Best National Costume award, giving her career an international start even before Bollywood came calling. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Was Not Her First Film

Juhi made her acting debut in Sultanat (1986), two years before her breakthrough film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She also starred in the successful Kannada film Premaloka (1987). She Has Acted In Seven Indian Languages

Beyond Hindi, Juhi has appeared in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi films. Her career has crossed regional boundaries far more extensively than many Bollywood fans realise. She Deliberately Broke Away From Her Comedy Image

Remember her as the bubbly heroine of Ishq and Yes Boss? Juhi also explored challenging roles in films like 3 Deewarein, My Brother Nikhil and I Am, demonstrating a considerably different side of her acting abilities. She Worked In A Steven Spielberg-Produced Hollywood Film

Juhi appeared in The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014), starring Helen Mirren and Om Puri. Directed by Lasse Hallström, the film was produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. She Co-Founded A Production Company With Shah Rukh Khan

Juhi, Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Aziz Mirza were associated with Dreamz Unlimited. The company produced films including Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Asoka and Chalte Chalte, marking Juhi’s move into film production. She Initially Disapproved Of KKR’s Black And Gold Colours

Juhi once revealed that she was not particularly happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s choice of black and gold for Kolkata Knight Riders because black was traditionally considered inauspicious. She also recalled that the team’s early meetings often began around midnight! She Plants Trees Instead Of Sending Birthday Flowers

Juhi has a lovely environmental tradition. Rather than sending flowers to friends on their birthdays, she prefers planting trees in their names. She also planted 1,000 trees to celebrate her son Arjun’s birthday in 2020. She Won A Filmfare Best Actress Award

Juhi won the Filmfare Best Actress award for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993). Her portrayal of Vaijayanti remains one of the most loved performances of her career. Environmental Activism Is A Major Part Of Her Life

Juhi has consistently campaigned for tree plantation, reduced plastic consumption and environmental awareness. Her efforts also earned her recognition as an Earth Day Network India Ambassador in 2020.

Happy 59th Birthday, Juhi Chawla!