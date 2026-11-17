Every great Bollywood hero needs a villain worth remembering. And Hindi cinema has given us some truly unforgettable ones! There were villains whose mere arrival on screen was enough to create fear, characters whose distinctive laughter and dialogue became part of everyday conversations, and antagonists who were so brilliantly portrayed that audiences often remember them as much as the heroes themselves.

From Pran and Ajit to Amjad Khan, Amrish Puri and the new generation of screen villains, let’s revisit the characters who made Bollywood’s villains an unforgettable part of its cinematic legacy.

24 Villains Who Made Bollywood Unforgettable_Pic Courtesy Imdb

The villains who started it all

Maya – Nadira (Shree 420, 1955)

Nadira’s portrayal of the sophisticated and manipulative Maya gave Bollywood one of its earliest memorable femme fatales. Her performance helped establish her as one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable negative-role actresses.

Sukhilala – Kanhaiyalal (Mother India, 1957)

The greedy moneylender who made life miserable for Nargis‘ Radha remains one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable representations of exploitation and greed.

Ugranarayan – Pran (Madhumati, 1958)

Pran’s portrayal of the ruthless landlord is a reminder of why he was once considered one of Bollywood’s most feared screen villains. His sinister screen presence made Ugranarayan particularly memorable.

The golden era of Bollywood villains

Shakaal – Kulbhushan Kharbanda (Shaan, 1980)

The bald-headed mastermind with an elaborate island hideout, deadly crocodiles and a peculiar fascination for playing with his prey remains one of Bollywood’s most distinctive villains.

Gabbar Singh – Amjad Khan (Sholay, 1975)

“Kitne aadmi the?” Need we say more? Amjad Khan’s portrayal of Gabbar Singh became so iconic that the character continues to define Bollywood villainy even five decades after the film’s release. Interestingly, Danny Denzongpa was originally signed for the role before Amjad took over.

Prem Chopra – Prem Chopra (Bobby, 1973)

“Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra!” A relatively brief appearance in Raj Kapoor’s film gave Prem Chopra a dialogue that became his lifelong calling card. Even today, audiences associate the actor with this introduction.

Lion – Ajit (Kalicharan, 1976)

“Sara sheher mujhe Loin ke naam se jaanta hai!” Ajit’s distinctive pronunciation turned Lion into Loin, creating one of Bollywood’s most remembered villain introductions.

Kamini – Simi Garewal (Karz, 1980)

Simi Garewal’s sophisticated yet manipulative Kamini became one of Hindi cinema’s memorable female antagonists. Interestingly, she was initially reluctant to accept the role, fearing that it would give her a vamp image.

Dr Dang – Anupam Kher (Karma, 1986)

The menacing antagonist opposite Dilip Kumar gave Anupam Kher one of his most memorable early negative roles. Subhash Ghai reportedly selected him after noticing the actor’s walk and imagining it as the perfect mannerism for Dr Dang.

Mogambo – Amrish Puri (Mr India, 1987)

“Mogambo khush hua!” Amrish Puri transformed this extravagant criminal mastermind into a character that generations of moviegoers continue to associate with the ultimate Bollywood villain. His distinctive finger-tapping gesture was also his own creation.

Kesariya Vilayati (Bad Man) – Gulshan Grover (Ram Lakhan, 1989)

Gulshan Grover’s portrayal of Kesariya Vilayati earned him the unforgettable Bad Man identity. The actor himself has maintained that nobody could recreate the character quite like him.

Kancha Cheena – Danny Denzongpa (Agneepath, 1990)

Danny’s cold and ruthless portrayal of Kancha Cheena made him a formidable opponent to Amitabh Bachchan’s Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. Sanjay Dutt subsequently reprised the character in the 2012 remake, giving Kancha a terrifying new appearance.

The 1990s: When villains became unforgettable characters

Maharani – Sadashiv Amrapurkar (Sadak, 1991)

Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s portrayal of the brothel-running antagonist is one of the most memorable villainous performances in Hindi cinema. Such was its impact that Filmfare introduced its Best Performance in a Negative Role category, with Amrapurkar becoming its first recipient.

Rahul Mehra – Shah Rukh Khan (Darr, 1993)

“I love you K-K-K-Kiran!” Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of an obsessive lover who turns into a dangerous stalker was a major departure from conventional leading-man roles. The character remains one of his most memorable negative performances.

Crime Master Gogo – Shakti Kapoor (Andaz Apna Apna, 1994)

“Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikaal ke gotiyan khelta hoon main!” Shakti Kapoor’s wonderfully exaggerated comic villain became one of the biggest attractions of this cult comedy.

Teja – Paresh Rawal (Andaz Apna Apna, 1994)

“Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai!” Paresh Rawal’s hilarious double act as Teja and Ram Gopal Bajaj gave Bollywood one of its most entertaining comic antagonists.

Isha Diwan – Kajol (Gupt, 1997)

Kajol stunned audiences with her unexpected transformation into an obsessive lover and serial killer. Her performance was so impactful that she became the first actress to win the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

Gokul Pandit – Ashutosh Rana (Dushman, 1998)

Ashutosh Rana’s chilling portrayal of a ruthless criminal made Gokul Pandit one of the most disturbing antagonists of the decade. The performance remains an important landmark in his acting career.

The villains of the new millennium

Sonia Roy – Priyanka Chopra (Aitraaz, 2004)

Priyanka Chopra took a huge risk playing a powerful, manipulative and predatory woman in Aitraaz. The character allowed her to move beyond conventional heroine roles and deliver one of her most striking early performances.

Langda Tyagi – Saif Ali Khan (Omkara, 2006)

Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of the manipulative Langda Tyagi, inspired by Shakespeare’s Iago, was a career-defining performance. Even though he wasn’t the film’s central character, his villainy often became the most talked-about aspect of Omkara.

Simi – Tabu (Andhadhun, 2018)

Tabu’s unpredictable and manipulative Simi kept audiences guessing throughout Andhadhun. Her performance demonstrated how a villain need not rely on physical intimidation to become truly menacing.

Alauddin Khilji – Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat, 2018)

Ranveer Singh’s extravagant, ruthless and unpredictable portrayal of Alauddin Khilji became one of the most talked-about negative performances of recent Hindi cinema. His transformation into the character was particularly striking.

Abrar Haque – Bobby Deol (Animal, 2023)

Bobby Deol made a remarkable impression as the mute and menacing Abrar Haque. Despite limited dialogue and screen time, his expressions, body language and screen presence made the character a major talking point.

Rehman Dakait – Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar, 2025)

Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait gave audiences another memorable Bollywood antagonist. His restrained performance, intimidating presence and distinctive mannerisms made him one of the major talking points surrounding Dhurandhar.

From Pran’s intimidating screen presence and Amjad Khan’s legendary Gabbar to Amrish Puri’s Mogambo, Kajol’s unexpected turn in Gupt and Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait, Bollywood’s villains have given audiences countless cinematic memories.

Some made us shudder, some made us laugh, and others left us quoting their dialogues decades later. Because sometimes, the character who makes the hero’s life miserable is the very character who makes the film unforgettable!