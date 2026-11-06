Some Bollywood pairings create magic that stays with audiences for years. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are among those rare on-screen combinations that have consistently won hearts. From their first collaboration in 2007 to their upcoming film King, the two actors have shared several memorable moments on screen.

Their pairing has worked across different genres, including romance, comedy, action and drama. Whether playing lovers, secret agents or characters connected by an emotional bond, SRK and Deepika have brought something special to every collaboration. As anticipation builds around King, here is a look at six films that highlight their journey together.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

The journey began with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Playing Shantipriya and Om Prakash Makhija, the two actors created an instant connection that became one of the film’s biggest attractions. Deepika’s screen presence and SRK’s charm made their pairing memorable, while the film introduced audiences to a combination that would return several times over the years.

From Om Shanti Om To King: 6 Times Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Set The Screen On Fire 6

Chennai Express (2013)

After six years, Shah Rukh and Deepika reunited for Rohit Shetty’s action comedy Chennai Express. Playing Rahul and Meenamma, the actors displayed excellent comic timing alongside their romantic chemistry. Deepika’s lively performance and SRK’s humour made their characters entertaining, while the film went on to become a major box-office success. Their collaboration also proved that their appeal was not limited to romantic dramas.

From Om Shanti Om To King: 6 Times Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Set The Screen On Fire 7

Happy New Year (2014)

The duo teamed up with Farah Khan once again for Happy New Year. Shah Rukh played Charlie, while Deepika appeared as Mohini in the heist comedy. The film brought together entertainment, dance, humour and romance, with the two actors adding plenty of energy to the story. Their chemistry was particularly noticeable in the romantic track Manwa Laage, which became one of the film’s memorable musical moments.

From Om Shanti Om To King: 6 Times Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Set The Screen On Fire 8

Pathaan (2023)

After a long gap, Shah Rukh and Deepika reunited for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan. This time, they stepped into the world of espionage, with SRK playing Pathaan and Deepika portraying Rubina. Their combination of action, romance and humour worked well with audiences. The film created box-office history and became another major success in their shared filmography, proving that their popularity as an on-screen pair remained strong.

From Om Shanti Om To King 6 Times Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Set The Screen On Fire

Jawan (2023)

Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in Atlee’s Jawan added an important emotional layer to the film. Playing Aishwarya, she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore in a storyline that became central to the film’s emotional impact. Despite having limited screen time, their scenes together left a lasting impression. Their performances showed how effectively the two actors can connect with audiences even without an extended romantic track.

King (2026)

The much-loved pairing is now set to return with King. With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone coming together once again, expectations are naturally high. The upcoming action entertainer has already generated excitement, with the song Tu Mil Jaaye adding to the anticipation. Fans are eager to discover what the two actors bring to the screen this time.

From Om Shanti Om To King: 6 Times Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Set The Screen On Fire 9

From the reincarnation romance of Om Shanti Om to the action-packed world of King, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have explored different genres while maintaining a strong connection with audiences. Their collaborations have given fans several memorable cinematic moments, making their reunion one of the most anticipated aspects of King.