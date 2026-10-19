Some films remain popular long after their theatrical release, and Drishyam is one such example. What began as the story of an ordinary man trying to protect his family has grown into a successful Hindi thriller franchise. With Ajay Devgn playing Vijay Salgaonkar, the films have kept audiences interested through their suspense, emotional moments and unexpected revelations. From the first instalment to Drishyam The Conclusion, the central question has remained the same: how far can a father go to save his family?

How Drishyam became a favourite among audiences

The journey of the Hindi franchise began in 2014, when the first film was taken to Ajay Devgn. Released in 2015, Drishyam introduced audiences to Vijay Salgaonkar, a seemingly ordinary man who uses his intelligence to protect his loved ones.

Its carefully written story and surprising climax became major talking points. Even years later, the film’s dialogues, locations and the date of 2 October continue to be associated with the franchise.

Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, continued the Salgaonkar family’s story. The sequel brought fresh challenges for Vijay while maintaining the suspense and family emotions that made the first film popular.

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Ajit Andhare’s role in the franchise

Producer Ajit Andhare has been associated with the Hindi franchise since its beginning. He first took the project to Ajay Devgn in 2014 after recognising the strength of its story.

Recalling his decision, Andhare had said, “Greenlighting Drishyam (2015) was the easiest decision of my life as it had such a strong script.”

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His continued involvement, along with the other producers and filmmaking teams, has been part of the franchise’s journey.

Drishyam The Conclusion takes the story forward

With Drishyam The Conclusion, the makers have taken Vijay Salgaonkar’s journey into original storytelling territory. The film has reportedly collected over 500 crores globally, adding another commercial milestone to the franchise.

Beyond its box office performance, Drishyam has maintained audience interest by keeping its focus on family, secrets and the consequences of Vijay’s decisions. That combination has helped the story remain relevant across its different chapters.