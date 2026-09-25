Amitabh was Munna, Hrithik was Duggu: The names you’d never guess

Some Bollywood nicknames are so perfectly suited to their stars that you can understand why they stuck. And then there are the ones that make you stop and check whether somebody is joking.

Amitabh Bachchan was Munna. Yes, that Amitabh Bachchan. The towering figure of Hindi cinema, the voice, the baritone, the angry young man who eventually became one of India’s most recognisable personalities, Munna at home.

It is almost impossible to reconcile the two images. But perhaps that’s exactly why childhood names are so much fun. They belong to a period before the person had any idea what they would eventually become.

Hrithik Roshan was Duggu. His father Rakesh Roshan was known as Guddu, and the family nickname carried that little bit of family rhythm into the next generation. Years later, Duggu would become Hrithik Roshan, a name that would acquire an entirely different kind of cultural weight.

The same disconnect exists with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Before she became one of the most recognisable Indian faces in the world, she was Gullu.

And then there is Alia Bhatt. The name “Aloo” has become almost inseparable from her childhood stories. It sounds cute now because we know Alia. But imagine being told that one day this little Aloo would become one of the leading actresses of her generation.

Perhaps the strangest of all is Sushmita Sen’s Titu. There is no obvious connection between “Titu” and Sushmita Sen. None is required.

That’s the point. Nicknames are rarely designed with hindsight. They emerge from a family joke, a childhood habit, a physical trait, a sound a parent likes, sometimes from absolutely nothing that makes sense to anybody outside the family.

And then life happens. The child grows up. The world arrives. The nickname remains tucked away somewhere, occasionally resurfacing in interviews or stories from people who knew the star before the spotlight. That’s when these names become more than trivia.

They remind us that Amitabh Bachchan was once just Munna. Hrithik Roshan was once just Duggu. Alia Bhatt was once just Aloo. The superstar came later.