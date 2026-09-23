Baba, Kaka, Anna, Jaggu Dada: When a nickname became a star identity

There comes a point in some Bollywood careers when the nickname stops belonging to the family. The public takes it. And once that happens, the name can become every bit as powerful as the one on the birth certificate. Rajesh Khanna became Kaka.

It’s hard to imagine India’s original superstar being addressed so casually. Rajesh Khanna was the man whose arrival could reportedly bring traffic to a standstill, whose films created a level of hysteria Indian cinema had rarely seen before. Yet “Kaka” somehow stuck.

Then there was Sanjay Dutt. To millions, he became Sanju. But inside the industry and among fans, another name acquired a life of its own: Baba.

There is something almost perfectly suited to Sanjay Dutt about it. The name has followed him through the many versions of his public life, the romantic hero, the troubled star, the comeback actor and eventually the elder statesman of Bollywood.

Then comes Jackie Shroff. Very few actors have managed to make a nickname sound like an institution. Jaggu Dada did. “Dada” wasn’t just a suffix. It became part of Jackie’s entire persona, the slightly rough-around-the-edges, unmistakably Mumbai character who could be both star and neighbourhood elder in the same breath.

And then there is Suniel Shetty. For years, the industry has called him Anna. Again, a private or informal form of address gradually acquired a public meaning. Anna became associated with the actor’s personality, straightforward, grounded and, in the years that followed, increasingly synonymous with the man behind the star.

Perhaps the most curious case is Govinda.

Before the world knew the actor who could dance, romance and deliver comic timing like almost nobody else, there was Chi Chi. The name sounds playful because it was. But Chi Chi didn’t remain a childhood memory. It travelled with Govinda into superstardom.

That’s when a nickname becomes something more than a nickname.

Kaka wasn’t merely Rajesh Khanna’s nick name. Baba wasn’t merely Sanjay Dutt’s. Jaggu Dada wasn’t merely what people close to Jackie called him. They became shorthand. And Bollywood has always loved shorthand.

A star can spend decades building a public image, but sometimes a single informal name says more about the way people feel about that star than the formal name ever could.

The fascinating part is that these names usually weren’t created for the audience. The audience simply decided to keep them. And once millions of people start calling you by the name your family, friends or colleagues gave you, the line between the private person and the public star becomes wonderfully blurred. That is when the other name becomes part of the legend.