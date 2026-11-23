A Bollywood film does not always travel overseas with the same title under which it was released in India. In several international markets, Indian films have been renamed to make them more familiar, appealing and easier to understand for local audiences. Some of these titles have been straightforward translations, while others have been interesting creative adaptations.

There is no mandatory international rule requiring filmmakers to change a film’s title. It is largely a commercial and marketing decision taken by the producer or local distributor. A Hindi expression that works beautifully in India may mean very little to audiences elsewhere. A different title can help communicate the film’s subject, genre or central idea, while also making it easier to promote.

Some interesting examples of Indian films that have acquired different titles in overseas markets include:

Indian film International title

Andhadhun (2018) Piano Player

Pad Man (2018) Indian Partner

Hichki (2018) Teacher with Hiccup

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) Toilet Hero / No Toilet, No Bride

Hindi Medium (2017) Starting Line

Mom (2017) A Mother’s Revenge

Dangal (2016) Let’s Wrestle, Dad!

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) Little Lolita’s Monkey God Uncle

PK (2014) My God!

English Vinglish (2012) Englisch für Anfänger

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) Tiger: The Legendary Spy

3 Idiots (2009) Three Fools Make a Big Fuss in Bollywood / Three Idiots

Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) Papa gibt Gas: Eine Familie ist nicht zu stoppen

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) Never Say Goodbye / Bis dass das Glück uns scheidet

Paheli (2005) Die Schöne und der Geist / Paheli, le fantôme de l’amour / Riddle / The Dilemma

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) New York Masala

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) Beste Freunde küsst man nicht! / He’s the One

One 2 Ka 4 (2001) Der Babysitter-Cop

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) In guten wie in schweren Tagen

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) Straight from the Heart

Deewaar (1975) I’ll Die for Mama!

Awaara (1951) The Vagabond

It is interesting to see how differently distributors approach the same challenge. Andhadhun became Piano Player in China, immediately communicating the film’s connection with music. Dangal became Let’s Wrestle, Dad!, bringing its central father and daughter relationship into focus. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha adopted Toilet Hero in China, while its German title No Toilet, No Bride directly reflected the film’s central issue.

English Vinglish offers another interesting case. Its German title, Englisch für Anfänger, translated as English for Beginners, was part of a wider localisation exercise that also included German dubbing and some changes to the film’s presentation.

Of course, not every alternative title represents a theatrical release. Some are festival, television, DVD or catalogue titles. The distinction matters because a film can have several recognised titles across different markets without necessarily having been retitled for its cinema release.

Ultimately, taking an Indian film to an international audience is not just about dubbing or subtitling it. Sometimes, it also means finding a name that speaks the audience’s language.