Not many actors have managed to turn a screen name into an identity that outlives generations. Johnny Walker was one of them. With his trademark expressions, distinctive voice, unusual mannerisms and impeccable comic timing, he became one of Hindi cinema’s most loved comedians. Ironically, the man who made a career out of playing lovable drunkards never touched alcohol in real life.

Born Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi on November 11, 1926, in Indore, Johnny Walker’s journey to stardom was anything but conventional. Financial difficulties forced him to abandon his education at an early age. After moving to Mumbai with his family, he took up several odd jobs before becoming a BEST bus conductor. Even then, his natural gift for entertaining people was evident. He would amuse passengers with his comic expressions and spontaneous humour, little knowing that his greatest audience was yet to come.

His big break came through actor Balraj Sahni, who introduced him to filmmaker Guru Dutt. The story goes that when asked to demonstrate his acting abilities, Badruddin enacted the role of a drunkard. His performance impressed Guru Dutt, who offered him a role in Baazi (1951). It was also Guru Dutt who gave him the screen name Johnny Walker, inspired by the popular whisky brand. A legendary comic persona was born, and Hindi cinema would never quite be the same.

His association with Guru Dutt proved particularly fruitful. Films such as Aar Paar, Mr. & Mrs. ’55, C.I.D. and Pyaasa established him as much more than a supporting comedian. In Pyaasa (1957), his portrayal of Abdul Sattar, the street masseur, remains one of his most cherished performances. The song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye is still instantly recognisable, while Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan from C.I.D. captured the spirit of Mumbai in a way few songs have managed since.

Johnny Walker_Pic Courtesy Imdb

Johnny Walker’s appeal, however, extended far beyond Guru Dutt’s films. Naya Daur, Taxi Driver, Madhumati, Chori Chori, Mere Mehboob, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Anand demonstrated his versatility. His performance as Charandas in Madhumati (1958) won him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Shikar (1968) brought him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role. In Anand (1971), as Issa Bhai Suratwala, he revealed a more understated and emotional side of his acting.

At his peak, Johnny Walker was an attraction in his own right. He was among the rare character actors whose presence could become one of a film’s major selling points. His comedy did not depend on loudness, vulgarity or exaggerated slapstick. It came from his ability to observe people, understand human eccentricities and translate them into wonderfully entertaining screen performances. He could make an audience laugh with a glance, a pause or just the way he delivered a line.

Behind the popular screen personality was a devoted family man. He married actress Noor, the younger sister of actress Shakila, in 1955. The couple had six children, including son Nasirr Khan, who also pursued acting. His daughter Tasneem Khan has spoken about how her father kept his professional life separate from his family. At home, he was simply Abba, not the celebrated Johnny Walker. Despite his popularity, he wanted his children to experience an ordinary upbringing, away from the trappings of film stardom.

As his priorities changed, he gradually reduced his film commitments, eventually stepping away from acting in the 1980s. He made a final screen appearance in Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420 (1997), playing Joseph, a make-up artist. Johnny Walker passed away in Mumbai on July 29, 2003.

A century after his birth, what remains is far more than a collection of memorable comic scenes. Johnny Walker helped establish the comedian as an indispensable part of mainstream Hindi cinema. He demonstrated that a supporting actor did not need to be the hero to command the audience’s affection. His characters had individuality, warmth and an unmistakable personality.

He borrowed his name from a whisky brand, became famous for playing drunkards and yet never needed a drink to make people laugh. That, perhaps, is the most delightful irony of Johnny Walker’s life. The man is gone, but his laughter continues to travel across generations.