Lata Mangeshkar: September 28 is a celebration of music, not just her birthday

There are some birthdays that belong to a person, and then there are birthdays that somehow belong to all of us. September 28 is one such day for millions of music lovers across India and around the world because it marks the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, the voice that became an inseparable part of India’s musical and emotional memory.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, but perhaps the most remarkable thing about her life is that her voice never belonged to just one generation. Grandparents heard her, their children heard her, their children grew up with her, and even today, young listeners discover her songs and wonder how a voice recorded decades ago can still feel so immediate.

That is why September 28 should perhaps not be treated simply as Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. It is a day to celebrate music itself.

For many people, Lata Mangeshkar was introduced into their lives without them even realising it. Her songs played on the radio in the morning. Her voice came from the television when an old Hindi film was being shown. Her songs were heard at weddings, festivals, family gatherings and religious occasions. A mother sang one of her songs while cooking. A father hummed another while driving. A young boy heard her voice while falling in love for the first time. A young girl discovered her through an old film and suddenly understood why her parents had always spoken about Lata Mangeshkar with such affection.

This is perhaps the real measure of Lata’s greatness. She did not simply record songs. She became part of people’s memories.

The word “Nightingale” is often used when we speak about Lata Mangeshkar, but the more one looks at her career, the more one realises that even that description does not completely explain what she achieved.

A nightingale has a beautiful voice. Lata Mangeshkar had something much more difficult to achieve. She had the ability to disappear into the emotion of a song.

When she sang for an actress on screen, we rarely thought about the singer behind the microphone. We saw the character and felt what the character was feeling. The voice seemed to belong to the woman on the screen.

That is why Lata could sing for generations of actresses without ever sounding as though she was merely repeating herself. The heroine could be innocent, romantic, playful, heartbroken, mature, vulnerable or deeply emotional, and Lata found the appropriate voice for every situation.

This was not simply about having a naturally beautiful voice. There was enormous discipline behind it.

Lata began her professional journey when she was still a teenager. After the death of her father, the responsibility of supporting the family came upon her at a very young age. She entered films and began singing when she was only 13. What followed was one of the longest and most extraordinary careers in the history of recorded music.

She had a strong foundation in Hindustani classical music, but her genius was in understanding how to bring that training into cinema without making the listener conscious of the technique.

There is a wonderful detail about her training that tells us a lot about the singer she became. Ghulam Haider taught her the importance of understanding the words and their meaning and of imagining herself as the woman experiencing the emotion of the song. Anil Biswas, another important influence, taught her the finer aspects of microphone singing and breathing, including how to breathe without allowing the listener to become aware of it.

Think about how subtle that is. When we listen to a great singer, we usually notice the voice. With Lata, we often noticed the emotion first. That was the magic.

She could sing a romantic song without making it unnecessarily dramatic. She could sing sadness without making it heavy. She could sing devotion without making it theatrical. She could sing patriotism with such sincerity that the voice seemed to rise beyond the film and become the voice of the country itself.

And then there was her extraordinary range. Lata Mangeshkar sang in numerous Indian languages and also recorded songs in several foreign languages. Her voice travelled across regions, cultures and generations. Her career also travelled through almost every major technological change in the music industry. She began in the era of gramophone records and continued through radio, vinyl, cassettes, CDs, television and eventually the digital age.

The technology changed, composers changed, actresses changed, sound of cinema changed even the way people listened to music changed. Lata Mangeshkar remained.

That is something that is difficult to comprehend today. Most singers become closely associated with a particular period. Lata became a bridge between periods.

She was there when one generation was young and remained relevant when that generation’s children were growing up.

Her achievements outside the recording studio were equally extraordinary. In 1974, she became the first Indian playback singer to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and eventually India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

But awards, impressive as they are, do not really explain why people loved Lata Mangeshkar. A trophy can recognise an artist. It cannot explain what that artist means to millions of people. For that, one has to listen to the songs.

There is another beautiful aspect of Lata’s relationship with music that deserves to be remembered. She regarded singing with an almost spiritual reverence. She was known to remove her footwear before entering the recording studio because she considered music something sacred. That image says a great deal.

Here was one of the most celebrated singers in the world, a woman whose voice had already become legendary, still approaching the microphone with the humility of a student.

Perhaps that is one of the reasons her voice never sounded arrogant. There was always a certain purity in it. And perhaps that is also why her songs have survived so beautifully.

The world of music has changed enormously since Lata began singing. Today’s listener has access to millions of songs at the touch of a screen. We can listen to music from any country, any decade and any language within seconds. Voices are processed, sounds are enhanced and technology can do things that earlier generations could not have imagined.

Yet put on a Lata Mangeshkar song and something very simple happens. You listen. You may know the song. You may have heard it a hundred times. But something in that voice still makes you stop for a moment.

Maybe it is the purity of the note. Maybe it is the pronunciation. Maybe it is the way she enters a word. Maybe it is the restraint. Maybe it is the emotion. Or perhaps it is simply because somewhere in that song lives a memory that belongs to you. That is where Lata Mangeshkar’s greatest achievement may actually lie.

Her songs became personal. Ask someone to name their favourite Lata Mangeshkar song and they will often tell you more than the name of the song. They will tell you who they associate it with. They will tell you where they first heard it. They may remember their parents, their childhood, their first love, a wedding, a particular film, a journey or someone who is no longer with them.

That is what happens when a singer becomes part of a nation’s emotional memory. And this is why comparing Lata Mangeshkar simply with other singers may not tell the whole story.

There have been, and will continue to be, extraordinary singers. Every generation has its own voices and its own musical heroes. But Lata Mangeshkar represented a combination that is extraordinarily difficult to reproduce. Her classical foundation, her range, her diction, her discipline, her ability to understand lyrics, her ability to become the character, her longevity and her extraordinary emotional connection with listeners came together in one voice. That voice became Lata Mangeshkar.

So when September 28 arrives, perhaps we should celebrate it a little differently.

We can remember the awards and the records. We can share her photographs and quotes. We can talk about the number of languages in which she sang and the extraordinary length of her career. But perhaps the best tribute is much simpler. Play a Lata Mangeshkar song.

Play the one your mother loved. Play the one your father used to hum. Play the song that reminds you of your childhood. Play the romantic song that reminds you of someone special. Play a bhajan. Play a patriotic song. Play one of the songs you have not heard in years. And this time, listen carefully.

Listen to the words. Listen to the pronunciation. Listen to the breath. Listen to the softness of a note and then to the strength that follows it. Listen to how she can make a song sound intimate even when millions of people are listening to it.

Then perhaps we will understand why Lata Mangeshkar was never just another playback singer. She became the voice of an era, then the voice of generations, and eventually something even more precious. She became a memory.

That is why September 28 is not merely about celebrating the birthday of Lata Mangeshkar. It is about celebrating the extraordinary power of music to remain alive long after the person who created it is gone.

Lata Mangeshkar may no longer be standing behind a microphone, but the moment one of her songs begins, she is there again. And perhaps that is the greatest definition of immortality an artist can ever receive.

On September 28, we do not merely remember Lata Mangeshkar.

We press play. And she sings again.