Nana Patekar: What made him so different from every other bollywood actor?

There are actors you watch. There are actors you admire. And then there are actors who make you forget that you are watching an actor. Nana Patekar belonged to that rare category. I have had the opportunity to see Nana Patekar both on screen and away from it. And when I look back today, I do not want to reduce that experience to a list of films, awards and memorable dialogues. Those things matter, of course. But they do not explain Nana.

What explains Nana is the feeling he created whenever he appeared. You could not casually watch him. He demanded your attention.

The last Nana Patekar outing that remains particularly fresh in my mind is Prakash Jha’s Sankalp, where he played Kanhaiya Lal, popularly known as Ma’at Saab. Watching him there brought back that familiar feeling. That voice. Those eyes. That stillness. Those pauses. That peculiar ability to say something without appearing to say very much.

Nana never needed to behave like a star to command a scene. He simply had to be in it. And perhaps that is what made him so different.

Nana Patekar was a man in the entertainment business, but somehow he never appeared to be completely governed by the rules of the entertainment business. He seemed to belong to himself. He was not an actor who appeared particularly interested in becoming what the industry wanted him to become. He was Nana. You accepted him on those terms. Or you did not.

But influence him? That was another matter.

There was always something fiercely independent about him. He seemed to possess an internal compass that was stronger than the industry’s usual pressures of image, camps, positioning and expectations. For someone who spent nearly five decades in cinema, that is remarkable.

The Man Who Never Belonged to the Rules

Nana began his film career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to work extensively in Hindi and Marathi cinema as an actor, writer and filmmaker. His breakthrough came with Parinda in 1989, where his portrayal of Anna announced the arrival of an actor who was impossible to ignore. The performance earned him the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

But even that description sounds too clinical. Because Nana was never just about awards. He was about impact. He could walk into a scene and alter its atmosphere.

His voice had gravitas. His mannerisms were unmistakable. His expressions often seemed to tell a story before the dialogue began. And when he chose to remain still, there was often more happening in that stillness than in an actor delivering an entire monologue.

Then there was the anger. Nobody did anger quite like Nana. Kranti­veer remains perhaps the clearest example.

“यह मुसलमान का खून है, यह हिंदू का खून है… बताओ, इसमें मुसलमान का कौन सा है और हिंदू का कौन सा है, बताओ।” And then, “आ गए मेरी मौत का तमाशा देखने…”

These were not merely lines from a film. In Nana’s hands, they became confrontations. He did not perform anger as an emotion. He made anger feel like a physical presence.

For Krantiveer, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor, along with the Filmfare and Screen awards for Best Actor. Then came Agni Sakshi. Another National Award. Another character that demonstrated how frighteningly natural Nana could make intensity look.

And that is something that can sometimes get lost when we talk about great actors in terms of awards.

Nana won three National Film Awards in all: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda, Best Actor for Krantiveer and Best Supporting Actor for Agni Sakshi. He also won Filmfare awards for Best Supporting Actor, Best Villain and Best Actor during his career.

But the awards do not explain why audiences remember him.

The dialogues do. The characters do. The moments do.

Take Yeshwant. “साला एक मच्छर इंसान को हिजडा बना देता है…” It is an extraordinary line because it captures Nana’s ability to turn frustration into something visceral.

And then, “भारत मेरा देश है। बेईमानी मेरा जन्मसिद्ध अधिकार है। सभी भ्रष्टाचारी मेरे भाई-बहन हैं। भारत के सभी गुंडे, लुटेरे, बलात्कारी, हत्यारे मेरे रिश्तेदार हैं…” There was satire in it. There was bitterness. There was helplessness. There was rage against a system that seemed to have accepted its own dysfunction. Nana had that ability to make a character’s anger feel larger than the character.

And then, just when you thought you had understood him, Nana would make you laugh. Welcome remains the perfect example.

Uday Shetty could have become just another loud comic gangster. Instead, Nana turned him into an institution. “Control Uday, control!” That was Nana’s deadpan comedy at its finest.

He did not need to change his entire personality to become funny. He simply understood the comedy of restraint, timing, reaction and absurdity. The same man who could make you uncomfortable with a dramatic monologue could make an entire theatre laugh with a look. That versatility was not an accessory to Nana’s acting. It was the essence of it.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Angaar. Tirangaa. Krantiveer. Agni Sakshi. Khamoshi: The Musical. Yeshwant. Ab Tak Chhappan. Apaharan. Shakti: The Power. Raajneeti. Welcome. Welcome Back.

And then Natsamrat.

By the time Nana played Appa Belwalkar, the performance felt like an actor looking directly into the accumulated experience of his own life and bringing it into the character.

He could be a gangster, policeman, politician, revolutionary, villain, father, broken man, comic don, man consumed by anger, a man destroyed by love. And every time, you believed him. That is the difference between acting and transformation. Nana transformed.

He made you forget Nana Patekar.

The Actor Who Could Become Anyone But Himself

That is why the actor’s death feels strange to me. Not because I do not understand the magnitude of the loss. I do.

Indian cinema has lost one of its most distinctive voices, one of its most recognisable performers and one of the very few actors who could move effortlessly between the theatrical and the naturalistic without ever appearing to be trying too hard.

But I do not want to mourn him in the conventional way.

I would rather celebrate him. I would rather celebrate the fact that he existed. Because there is something extraordinary about having lived in a time when Nana Patekar was an actor we could watch.

We had the privilege of waiting for his next performance, of arguing about his characters, repeating his dialogues, watching him turn a scene into his own territory. And some of us had the privilege of seeing the man away from the screen as well. That matters to me.

Because the more you saw Nana, the more you understood that the man was not simply a product of the characters he played.

There was an individuality there. A stubbornness, directness, a refusal to be easily defined.

He could be warm, abrasive, funny, philosophical, unpredictable and deeply human. The public image of the short-tempered, fiercely outspoken Nana often became the headline, but those who knew or worked with him have repeatedly described a more complicated and compassionate man.

That contradiction is perhaps fitting. Because Nana Patekar was himself a contradiction. He could be intensely theatrical and completely natural, terrifying and hilarious.

He could be larger than life without behaving like a superstar. He could command an audience without appearing to seek its approval. And perhaps most importantly, he never seemed desperate to belong. That is a rare quality in an industry built around belonging.

A Legacy I Would Rather Celebrate Than Mourn

There is another reason I find myself looking at his legacy differently. His journey is not completely ending with the performances we have already seen. There are still Nana Patekar performances waiting for audiences.

Eetha, Laxman Utekar’s biographical drama inspired by the life of legendary Marathi Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, Shakti Shalini, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is also awaiting release.

Then there is The Confession of Mary, along with Kuku Ki Kundali and other projects that remain part of the work he leaves behind.

And that is strangely comforting. Because for audiences, Nana does not disappear simply because he is no longer here.

He will walk into another scene. He will say another line. He will look at someone in that unmistakable Nana way. And for a moment, he will be alive again.

That is the privilege actors give us. Their mortality is real. Their performances are not.

So I would rather not write that Nana Patekar is only a loss. Yes, it is a loss. A major one.

It is also an opportunity lost for filmmakers, writers and actors who will never get the chance to work with him. An opportunity lost for a new generation that might have discovered another dimension of his craft. An opportunity lost for audiences who will never experience the anticipation of a new Nana Patekar performance in quite the same way.

But what a body of work he leaves behind. What a privilege it was to have been able to watch him.

For me, that is where I want to leave Nana Patekar. Not with silence. Not with mourning. But with gratitude.

Nana Patekar did not merely have a career. He left behind a presence. And presence does not disappear that easily.

So no, I would rather not mourn Nana Patekar. I would rather remember him. I would rather celebrate the actor.

Celebrate the sheer good fortune of having lived at a time when Nana Patekar was here.

Because cinema gave us many actors. But it gave us only one Nana Patekar.

And I would rather cherish the fact that he existed than spend my time mourning that he is gone.