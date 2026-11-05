Beyond Ramayana: India could have its own Avengers-like cinematic universe

There is something particularly exciting about what Namit Malhotra has set out to achieve with Ramayana. It is not merely the ambition of bringing one of India’s greatest epics to the big screen with unprecedented visual scale. It is also the courage to take a story deeply embedded in our cultural consciousness and present it to a generation that has grown up watching Hollywood’s biggest cinematic spectacles.

For years, audiences across generations have developed an almost emotional attachment to characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and Spider-Man. The Marvel Cinematic Universe did something extraordinary. It gave individual superheroes their own identities and backstories, allowed audiences to discover their personal journeys and eventually brought them together in larger cinematic events.

But here is an interesting question. Do we really have to look west for such a universe of extraordinary characters?

India already has for real. In fact, we have had these characters for thousands of years.

Ramayana alone has an extraordinary collection of characters who could command stories of their own, long before they became part of Rama’s larger journey.

Think about Hanuman. We know him as Rama’s greatest devotee, but his childhood, divine origins, extraordinary powers and eventual discovery of his true potential are a remarkable story in themselves.

Think about Jatayu. An ageing warrior who chooses to challenge one of the most powerful beings in the universe, knowing fully well that he may not survive the encounter. His friendship with Dasharatha, his relationship with his brother Sampati and his ultimate sacrifice could make for an emotionally powerful cinematic experience.

Then there is Sugriva, whose story is about betrayal, exile, brotherhood and reclaiming a kingdom. His brother Vali is equally fascinating, a formidable warrior caught in a deeply complicated relationship with his own brother.

And what about Sampati, who sacrifices his wings to save Jatayu? Or Angada, the son of Vali, who finds himself serving the very cause associated with his father’s death?

The possibilities are extraordinary.

Ramayana is not just the story of Rama. It is an entire universe of extraordinary lives that intersect with Rama’s destiny.

We haven’t even entered Lanka. Ravana is not simply a ten-headed antagonist. He is a scholar, musician, warrior, ruler and ardent devotee of Shiva. His rise, ambition, extraordinary achievements and eventual downfall could form a compelling cinematic journey.

His son Indrajit, also known as Meghanada, is another character with enormous potential. A formidable warrior who defeats Indra and becomes one of Lanka’s greatest military assets, his story could explore the making of a legendary warrior, his relationship with his father and the burden of being born into a powerful dynasty.

Mandodari, Ravana’s queen, offers an entirely different perspective. A woman who understands the impending disaster but cannot prevent the destruction of her family and kingdom. Vibhishana, who chooses righteousness over family loyalty, presents another compelling moral conflict. Even Kumbhakarna, often remembered merely for his extraordinary sleep, has a much more complex story involving family, duty and loyalty.

Ramayana_Pic Courtesy Youtube

And then there are Urmila, Tara, Shabari, Kaikeyi, Vishwamitra, Garuda and countless others.

Each has a story, a distinct personality, motivations, vulnerabilities and defining moments. Some are warriors, some are strategists, some possess extraordinary supernatural abilities, while others demonstrate courage, intelligence and sacrifice that make them no less heroic.

Imagine what could happen if these characters were introduced through individual cinematic experiences, each with its own identity and emotional appeal, before their journeys eventually converge in the larger Ramayana narrative.

This is where the comparison with Avengers becomes particularly relevant, not as a template to imitate, but as a demonstration of what a well-developed cinematic universe can achieve.

Namit Malhotra’s leap could be bigger than Ramayana

Namit Malhotra has taken a remarkable leap of faith with Ramayana. The scale of the undertaking, the international ambition and the decision to invest in a story that belongs to India’s cultural heritage deserve recognition.

But perhaps the most exciting aspect of this undertaking is the possibility that Ramayana need not remain a standalone cinematic achievement or even a conventional two-part film franchise. It could become the foundation of something considerably bigger.

Imagine individual films exploring Hanuman, Jatayu, Garuda, Ravana, Indrajit and the extraordinary world of Kishkindha. Imagine stories that introduce audiences to the personalities and circumstances of these characters before they become part of the larger epic. Imagine their eventual appearances in one another’s stories, creating familiarity and anticipation before leading to a spectacular convergence in the war against Ravana.

Ramayana_Pic Courtesy Youtube

The beauty is that the underlying narrative already exists. Unlike a fictional superhero universe that has to invent reasons for its characters to meet, the Ramayana provides a natural and meaningful connection between them.

There is also an opportunity to go beyond action and spectacle. These stories have romance, family relationships, ambition, jealousy, friendship, political intrigue, betrayal, sacrifice, redemption and moral dilemmas. They can entertain while introducing audiences to values and philosophical ideas that remain relevant even today.

And this need not stop with the Ramayana. The Mahabharata, with its extraordinary collection of warriors and personalities, offers another universe of independent stories and interconnected destinies. The wider Indian historical tradition offers an almost limitless reservoir of material.

We have the stories. We need the vision to connect them

Building such a universe would require long-term vision, carefully researched characters, consistent storytelling and the creative courage to explore mythology beyond its familiar boundaries. Not every character needs a theatrical release, but every compelling story deserves the right platform.

Namit Malhotra has taken the leap to bring Ramayana to a global cinematic stage. Perhaps the opportunity before him is even bigger: to become the flag bearer of an Indian mythological cinematic universe that transcends individual films and generations.

Marvel gave the world the Avengers. India has an entire universe of legends waiting to be re-discovered. Perhaps Ramayana is where that journey begins.