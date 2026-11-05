Ramayana Part 1: Beyond Rama and Ravana, meet the many faces that shaped the epic

From Rama and his brothers to Ravana and his formidable family, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana brings together an expansive universe of characters. Here is a guide to the important personalities in the epic and the actors portraying them on screen.

The Ramayana has never been merely the story of Rama and Ravana. It is an extraordinary tapestry of relationships, loyalties, sacrifices, ambitions, devotion and conflicts. Its characters, whether they occupy the centre of the narrative or appear briefly, contribute to a story that has travelled across generations and cultures.

With Ramayana Part 1 arriving in theatres, director Nitesh Tiwari brings this much loved epic to the big screen with an impressive ensemble of actors. While Ranbir Kapoor leads the film as Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash takes on the formidable role of Ravana, the film’s universe extends considerably beyond its three principal characters.

For readers who may not be familiar with every personality in the epic, here is a closer look at the characters and the actors bringing them to life. We have grouped them according to their family relationships, allegiances and significance in the Ramayana.

The four brothers of Ayodhya

At the heart of the Ramayana is the relationship between four brothers, Rama, Bharata, Lakshmana and Shatrughna. Born to King Dasharatha and his three queens, their individual journeys reveal different dimensions of brotherhood, duty and loyalty.

Rama (Ranbir Kapoor)

The eldest son of King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya, Rama is the central figure of the Ramayana. Revered as an embodiment of righteousness, compassion and duty, he is the prince of Ayodhya whose life takes a dramatic turn when he is sent into exile for fourteen years. His journey eventually brings him into conflict with Ravana.

Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey)

The younger brother of Rama and son of Queen Sumitra, Lakshmana is among the most devoted characters in the epic. He willingly accompanies Rama into exile, leaving behind the comforts of the palace. His unwavering loyalty, courage and protective instincts make him an indispensable part of Rama’s journey.

Bharata (Adinath Kothare)

The son of Queen Kaikeyi, Bharata is perhaps one of the most compelling examples of selfless brotherhood in the Ramayana. Although circumstances make him the rightful occupant of Ayodhya’s throne during Rama’s exile, he refuses to accept the kingdom as his own. His devotion to Rama becomes a defining aspect of his character.

Shatrughna (Nitish Sharma)

The youngest of Dasharatha’s four sons and twin brother of Lakshmana, Shatrughna is particularly devoted to Bharata. Though his role is less prominent than that of his brothers, he remains an important member of the royal family.

(H2 subhead: The three queens of Ayodhya and their influence)

The events that lead to Rama’s exile are inseparable from the relationships within Dasharatha’s household. The three queens of Ayodhya are not merely supporting characters. Their individual circumstances and decisions influence the course of the epic.

Kaushalya (Indira Krishnan)

The senior queen of Ayodhya and mother of Rama, Kaushalya represents maternal affection, dignity and emotional strength. Her separation from Rama following his exile is one of the deeply emotional dimensions of the story.

Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta)

Mother of Bharata and one of Dasharatha’s queens, Kaikeyi becomes central to the turning point in the Ramayana. Having once saved Dasharatha’s life, she had been promised two boons by the king. Influenced by Manthara, she invokes these promises to demand Bharata’s coronation and Rama’s fourteen year exile.

Sumitra (Sonal Jha)

Mother of Lakshmana and Shatrughna, Sumitra is remembered for her wisdom and composure. Her acceptance of Lakshmana’s decision to accompany Rama into exile reflects the larger ideals of duty and family loyalty.

Manthara (Sheeba Chaddha)

Kaikeyi’s maid and confidante, Manthara plays a crucial role in changing the course of events in Ayodhya. By influencing Kaikeyi and encouraging her to invoke Dasharatha’s promises, she becomes the catalyst behind Rama’s exile.

(H2 subhead: The women who become part of the next generation of Ayodhya’s royal family)

The marriages of Rama and his brothers bring another important set of relationships into the story. These women are significant to the broader family narrative of the Ramayana.

Sita (Sai Pallavi)

The princess of Mithila and daughter of King Janaka, Sita is the wife of Rama. Her strength, dignity, patience and resilience make her one of the most revered female figures in Indian mythology. Her abduction by Ravana becomes the central reason behind the eventual confrontation between Rama and Lanka.

Urmila (Sonia Balani)

The younger sister of Sita and wife of Lakshmana, Urmila occupies a particularly interesting place in the Ramayana tradition. While Lakshmana accompanies Rama into exile, Urmila remains behind in Ayodhya, making her own sacrifice for the larger cause.

Mandavi (Riya Kapoor)

The wife of Bharata and daughter of Kushadhwaja, Mandavi becomes part of Ayodhya’s royal family through her marriage. Her story is closely connected to Bharata’s devotion and his decision not to occupy Rama’s throne.

Shrutakirti (Surabhi Das)

The youngest daughter of Kushadhwaja and wife of Shatrughna, Shrutakirti completes the four marriages that connect the royal families of Ayodhya and Mithila.

The family of Mithila

Mithila is the kingdom that introduces Sita into Rama’s life. Its royal family plays an important role in the events leading to the marriage of Rama and Sita.

King Janaka (Rajiv Kumar)

The ruler of Mithila and foster father of Sita, Janaka is remembered as a wise and spiritually enlightened king. He organises the swayamvara in which Rama lifts and breaks the mighty bow of Lord Shiva, winning Sita’s hand in marriage.

Kushadhwaja

The younger brother of King Janaka and father of Mandavi and Shrutakirti, Kushadhwaja connects the royal households of Mithila and Ayodhya through the marriages of Bharata and Shatrughna.

Ravana and the royal family of Lanka

If Rama represents the ideals of righteousness and duty, Ravana presents a more complex character in the Ramayana. The mighty ruler of Lanka is a formidable warrior, accomplished scholar and ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. His extraordinary abilities, however, are overshadowed by his arrogance and his decision to abduct Sita.

The family surrounding Ravana adds several layers to the story, revealing the relationships and conflicts within Lanka.

Ravana (Yash)

The king of Lanka and principal antagonist of the Ramayana, Ravana is one of the most formidable characters in Indian mythology. A scholar with immense knowledge, a powerful warrior and a devotee of Shiva, he possesses extraordinary abilities. His abduction of Sita eventually brings him into direct conflict with Rama.

Mandodari (Kajal Aggarwal)

The queen of Lanka and Ravana’s wife, Mandodari is traditionally portrayed as a wise and dignified woman. Despite being married to one of the most powerful rulers of the time, she recognises the consequences of Ravana’s actions and attempts to counsel him.

Kaikashi (Shobana)

Also known as Kaikesi, she is Ravana’s mother and the wife of sage Vishrava. Her children include Ravana, Kumbhakarna, Vibhishana and Shurpanakha. Her lineage is important to understanding the origins of Lanka’s royal family.

Kumbhakarna (Faisal Malik)

Ravana’s younger brother, Kumbhakarna is a giant of extraordinary strength. He is known for his prolonged periods of sleep, but when awakened, his physical power makes him one of the most formidable warriors in Lanka.

Vibhishana (Harish Uthaman)

Another younger brother of Ravana, Vibhishana stands apart from the rest of his family because of his commitment to righteousness. He repeatedly advises Ravana to return Sita and avoid war. When Ravana refuses, Vibhishana eventually chooses to stand with Rama.

Meghanada (Raghav Juyal)

Also known as Indrajit, Meghanada is Ravana’s son and one of Lanka’s most powerful warriors. He earns the name Indrajit after defeating Indra, the king of the gods. His extraordinary combat abilities make him a significant figure in the larger conflict between Rama and Ravana.

Sumali (Chetan Hansraj)

A powerful rakshasa and the maternal grandfather of Ravana, Sumali belongs to the older generation of Lanka’s royal lineage. His presence connects Ravana’s story to the larger history of the rakshasa kingdom.

Vidyutjihva (Vivek Oberoi)

Traditionally identified as the husband of Shurpanakha, Vidyutjihva is another character connected to Ravana’s extended family.

Shurpanakha (Rakul Preet Singh)

Ravana’s sister, Shurpanakha becomes an important character in the events leading to the conflict between Rama and Ravana. Her encounter with Rama and Lakshmana in the forest, and the subsequent confrontation with Lakshmana, set off a chain of events that eventually leads to Sita’s abduction.

The sages who guide Rama’s journey

The Ramayana is also a spiritual narrative shaped by the wisdom and guidance of several sages. Their encounters with Rama help establish his character and prepare him for the challenges ahead.

Vashishtha (Shishir Sharma)

The royal guru of the Ikshvaku dynasty, Vashishtha is the spiritual guide of King Dasharatha and his family. He represents wisdom, discipline and the traditions of the royal household.

Vishwamitra (Ajinkya Deo)

A powerful sage who plays an important role in Rama’s early journey, Vishwamitra takes Rama and Lakshmana away from the palace to protect his sacred rituals from rakshasas. This becomes an important phase in Rama’s transformation from a prince into a warrior.

Agastya (Mukesh Tiwari)

One of the most revered sages in Indian mythology, Agastya is associated with Rama’s journey through the forests. His wisdom and guidance become important to Rama as he faces the challenges of exile.

The divine figures

The Ramayana draws heavily from the larger universe of Hindu mythology. Several divine personalities are associated with the story and its spiritual foundations.

Lord Vishnu (Ranbir Kapoor)

Rama is regarded as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, who descends to earth to restore dharma and defeat the forces of evil. Ranbir Kapoor also portrays Parashurama, another avatar of Vishnu, in the film.

Lord Shiva (Mohit Raina)

An important figure in the larger mythology surrounding the Ramayana, Shiva is revered by Ravana, who is traditionally regarded as one of his greatest devotees. The association between Ravana and Shiva adds an important spiritual dimension to the epic.

Indra (Kunal Kapoor)

The king of the gods and ruler of heaven, Indra is an important figure in Hindu mythology. His connection to Meghanada, who earns the title Indrajit after defeating him, is particularly significant in the larger Ramayana narrative.

The forest dwellers, allies and adversaries

Rama’s exile takes him away from the royal world of Ayodhya and into forests inhabited by sages, rakshasas and other extraordinary beings. Some become adversaries, while others eventually become important allies.

Hanuman (Sunny Deol)

Perhaps one of the most loved characters in the Ramayana, Hanuman is the embodiment of devotion, courage, strength and humility. A devoted follower of Rama, he becomes instrumental in the search for Sita and the eventual battle against Ravana.

Sugriva (Suhail Nayyar)

The exiled king of the vanaras, Sugriva becomes an important ally of Rama. Their relationship is built on a mutual promise of assistance. Rama helps Sugriva regain his kingdom, while Sugriva supports Rama in his search for Sita.

Jatayu (Anupam Kher)

A noble bird and an old friend of Dasharatha, Jatayu attempts to rescue Sita when Ravana abducts her. Despite being no match for Ravana’s strength, he fights valiantly and later provides Rama with crucial information about Sita’s abduction.

Maricha (Saurabh Sachdeva)

A rakshasa associated with Ravana, Maricha assumes the form of a beautiful golden deer to lure Rama away from Sita. His deception becomes a critical part of the events leading to Sita’s abduction.

Tataka (Kanchan Chetal)

A powerful rakshasi who becomes one of Rama’s early adversaries. Her encounter with Rama during his journey with Vishwamitra marks an important moment in the young prince’s emergence as a warrior.

Subahu (Parminder Chhada)

A rakshasa who, along with Maricha, disrupts the sacrificial rituals performed by Vishwamitra. Rama’s encounter with him becomes part of the training and experience that prepares him for his larger journey.

Parashurama (Ranbir Kapoor)

A formidable warrior sage and another avatar of Lord Vishnu, Parashurama appears in the larger Ramayana tradition following Rama’s breaking of Shiva’s bow at Sita’s swayamvara. His encounter with Rama is significant because it establishes the relationship between two incarnations of Vishnu.

A universe larger than its central conflict

The enduring appeal of the Ramayana lies in the fact that its characters are never simply defined by their relationship to Rama or Ravana. Each has an individual story, a set of loyalties and a place in the larger moral universe of the epic.

From Bharata’s extraordinary devotion to Rama and Vibhishana’s decision to stand against his own brother, to Mandodari’s wisdom and Jatayu’s courage, the Ramayana offers several stories of sacrifice, conviction and human complexity.

With Ramayana Part 1, audiences get an opportunity to revisit these familiar personalities through a contemporary cinematic interpretation and a new generation of performers.

The real excitement lies not just in seeing how the principal characters are portrayed, but also in discovering how the film brings its expansive universe of relationships and supporting personalities to life. After all, the Ramayana is as much about the people who surround Rama as it is about Rama himself.