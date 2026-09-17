Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she left for Mumbai at 16: ‘The environment felt deeply resistant’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has joined a discussion about the lack of support within the Telugu community after an Instagram influencer from Hyderabad shared a video expressing her concerns. The influencer, named Ahalya, spoke about how people often fail to support others from their own community when they start businesses, open restaurants or try something new.

“The only enemy of a Telugu person is another Telugu person. No, seriously, hear me out, and it’s honestly quite sad. We’re some of the least supportive people when it comes to our community. Someone starts a new business, opens a restaurant, creates something different, and instead of asking, how can I support this? The first reaction is usually, what’s so great about it?” Ahalya said in the video.

She also questioned why Telugu people often speak proudly about films, culture and their roots but do not always show the same support for individuals trying to build something of their own. Sobhita appeared to agree with the sentiment by commenting a ‘100’ emoji under the post.

The actor then shared her own experience of moving away from Andhra Pradesh at a young age to pursue opportunities in Mumbai. Sobhita was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, to Merchant Navy engineer Venugopala Rao and primary school teacher Santha Kamakshi. She grew up in Visakhapatnam before moving to Mumbai at the age of 16.

“I packed my bags and left for Mumbai at age 16, with no guarantee of making it but I took my chance cus it was clear to me that the environment here felt deeply resistant and judgemental of anyone who dares to dream, especially if you’re an outsider to whichever field you want to enter. Double dose if you’re a woman,” she wrote.

Sobhita, however, clarified that her experience was from the past and expressed hope that the situation has improved. “Well, this was a while ago and I do hope things are different now. Here’s wishing everyone in our community can grow wings (and a spine),” she added.

Sobhita studied corporate law and represented India at Miss Earth 2013. She made her acting debut in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She later appeared in projects including Goodachari, Moothon and Ponniyin Selvan, as well as series such as Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood and The Night Manager.

In 2022, Sobhita began dating actor Naga Chaitanya, and the couple married in Hyderabad in December 2024.